© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Radio Programs
The Kansas City Symphony

Mahler and Sibelius: The long and short of seventh symphonies

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published July 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony receive an ovation inside Helzberg Hall, January 2016
Eric T. Williams
/
Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony receive an ovation inside Helzberg Hall, January 2016

This week, compare and contrast the seventh symphonies of Jean Sibelius and Gustav Mahler: two of the 20th century's great symphonists. Sibelius' work is concise and direct while Mahler's is sprawling and vast. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will explore the reasons behind each composers approach.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 105
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, January 2016

Symphony No. 7 in E minor
by Gustav Mahler
Live performance, January 2018

Tags
The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassical musicMusicLocal music
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content