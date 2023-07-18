Mahler and Sibelius: The long and short of seventh symphonies
This week, compare and contrast the seventh symphonies of Jean Sibelius and Gustav Mahler: two of the 20th century's great symphonists. Sibelius' work is concise and direct while Mahler's is sprawling and vast. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies will explore the reasons behind each composers approach.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 105
by Jean Sibelius
Live performance, January 2016
Symphony No. 7 in E minor
by Gustav Mahler
Live performance, January 2018