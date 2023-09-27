© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Gershwin's kaleidoscopic 'Rhapsody,' Billy Childs' 'Saxophone Concerto' and a giant 'Mermaid'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT
This week we'll hear the Kansas City Symphony in a recent performance of George Gershwin's perennial favorite, "Rhapsody in Blue," alongside a 21st century Saxophone Concerto written by composer and jazz pianist Billy Childs. We'll also hear a fanfare by Paul Dukás and two works from the under-appreciated Austrian composer Alexander Zemlinsky: his setting of Psalm 23 and a massive symphonic tone poem based on Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Fanfare to precede La Péri
by Paul Dukás
Live performance, June 2021

Saxophonist Steven Banks and guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt join the Helzberg Hall crowd in an ovation for composer Billy Childs following a performance of his "Saxophone Concerto," February 2023
Eric T Williams
Saxophonist Steven Banks and guest conductor Ruth Reinhardt join the Helzberg Hall crowd in an ovation for composer Billy Childs following a performance of his "Saxophone Concerto," February 2023

Rhapsody in Blue
by George Gershwin
Thomas Wilkins - guest conductor
Ray Ushikubo - piano
Live performance, April 2023

Saxophone Concerto
by Billy Childs
Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor
Steven Banks - saxophone
Live performance, February 2023

Psalm 23 Op. 14
by Alexander Zemlinsky
Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director
Live performance, October 2014

The Mermaid
by Alexander Zemlinsky
Kevin John Edusei - guest conductor
Live performance, January 2023

