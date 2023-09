Contrasting experiences: Haydn's 'easy joy' and Shostakovich's 'acid-tinged' defiance

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony No. 96 in D major "The Miracle"

by Joseph Haydn

Live performance, April 2023

Chamber Symphony for Strings in C minor, Op. 110a

by Dmitri Shostakovich, arr. for strings by Rudolph Barshai

Streaming Performance, January 2021

Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47

by Dmitri Shostakovich

Joshua Weilerstein - guest conductor

Live performance, January 2022