The Kansas City Symphony

Shostakovich's 'arc of intensity' alongside Holst's depiction of Walt Whitman and 'The Planets'

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published September 19, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT
Violinist Mayu Kishima performs Dimitri Shostakovich's Concerto No. 1 for Violin and Orchestra with the Kansas City Symphony, October 2017.

Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthdays of composers Dmitri Shostakovich and Gustav Holst. We'll hear violinist Mayu Kishima bring warmth to Shostakovich's searing A minor Violin Concerto and Michael Stern conduct's Holst's "Walt Whitman" Overture. Also, guest conductor Teddy Abrams leads the Kansas City Symphony and Symphony Chorus in a recent performance of Holst's celestial audience favorite: "The Planets."

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77
by Dmitri Shostakovich
Mayu Kishima - violin
Live performance, October 2017

Walt Whitman Overture, Op. 7
by Gustav Holst
Live performance, April 2023

The Planets
by Gustav Holst
Teddy Abrams - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023

The Kansas City Symphony classical musicClassical KCLocal musicMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
