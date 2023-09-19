Shostakovich's 'arc of intensity' alongside Holst's depiction of Walt Whitman and 'The Planets'
Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthdays of composers Dmitri Shostakovich and Gustav Holst. We'll hear violinist Mayu Kishima bring warmth to Shostakovich's searing A minor Violin Concerto and Michael Stern conduct's Holst's "Walt Whitman" Overture. Also, guest conductor Teddy Abrams leads the Kansas City Symphony and Symphony Chorus in a recent performance of Holst's celestial audience favorite: "The Planets."
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77
by Dmitri Shostakovich
Mayu Kishima - violin
Live performance, October 2017
Walt Whitman Overture, Op. 7
by Gustav Holst
Live performance, April 2023
The Planets
by Gustav Holst
Teddy Abrams - guest conductor
Live performance, March 2023