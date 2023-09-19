Shostakovich's 'arc of intensity' alongside Holst's depiction of Walt Whitman and 'The Planets'

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 1 in A minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 77

by Dmitri Shostakovich

Mayu Kishima - violin

Live performance, October 2017

Walt Whitman Overture, Op. 7

by Gustav Holst

Live performance, April 2023

The Planets

by Gustav Holst

Teddy Abrams - guest conductor

Live performance, March 2023