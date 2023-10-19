'The guy couldn't write a bad tune': A celebration of Saint-Saëns plus an appreciation of Bacewicz
This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of the French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. We'll hear his Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring Behzod Abduraimov, his Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring Gil Shaham and his Symphony No. 3 featuring organist Jan Kraybill. Michael and Dan also explore the life and work of Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz and we'll hear her delightful Overture.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture
by Grażyna Bacewicz
Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2023
Concerto No. 2 in G minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 22
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Behzod Abduraimov - piano
Live performance, October 2013
Concerto No. 3 in B minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Gil Shaham - violin
Live performance, September 2022
Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 - Organ Symphony
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Gemma New - guest conductor
Jan Kraybill - organ
Live performance, June 2022