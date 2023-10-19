© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
'The guy couldn't write a bad tune': A celebration of Saint-Saëns plus an appreciation of Bacewicz

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published October 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
Violinist Gil Shaham performs with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, September 2022
Eric T Williams
Violinist Gil Shaham performs with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, September 2022

This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of the French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. We'll hear his Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring Behzod Abduraimov, his Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring Gil Shaham and his Symphony No. 3 featuring organist Jan Kraybill. Michael and Dan also explore the life and work of Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz and we'll hear her delightful Overture.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture
by Grażyna Bacewicz
Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2023

Concerto No. 2 in G minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 22
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Behzod Abduraimov - piano
Live performance, October 2013

Concerto No. 3 in B minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Gil Shaham - violin
Live performance, September 2022

Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 - Organ Symphony
by Camille Saint-Saëns
Gemma New - guest conductor
Jan Kraybill - organ
Live performance, June 2022

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
