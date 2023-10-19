'The guy couldn't write a bad tune': A celebration of Saint-Saëns plus an appreciation of Bacewicz

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Overture

by Grażyna Bacewicz

Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor

Live performance, February 2023

Concerto No. 2 in G minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 22

by Camille Saint-Saëns

Behzod Abduraimov - piano

Live performance, October 2013

Concerto No. 3 in B minor for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 61

by Camille Saint-Saëns

Gil Shaham - violin

Live performance, September 2022

Symphony No. 3 in C minor, Op. 78 - Organ Symphony

by Camille Saint-Saëns

Gemma New - guest conductor

Jan Kraybill - organ

Live performance, June 2022