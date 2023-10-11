© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Technicolor folksongs, two American originals and a symphony that's not a symphony

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published October 11, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Michael Stern conducts the Kansas City Symphony in a performance of Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 2, known as the "Romantic" symphony, February 2019.
Eric T. Williams
Michael Stern conducts the Kansas City Symphony in a performance of Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 2, known as the "Romantic" symphony, February 2019.

This week, hear the Kansas City Symphony perform Giuseppe Verdi's expanded string quartet known as the Symphony in E minor and Percy Grainger's anthropological 'Lincolnshire Posy' featuring the Symphony brass section. We'll also hear the third symphony by American iconoclast Charles Ives, and Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 2, which inspired John Williams' score for "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial."

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony for Strings in E minor
by Giuseppe Verdi
Streaming performance, January 2021

Lincolnshire Posy
by Percy Grainger
Live performance, June 2021

Symphony No. 3 - The Camp Meeting
by Charles Ives
Live performance, April 2016

Symphony No. 2, Op. 30
by Howard Hanson
Live performance, February 2019

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
