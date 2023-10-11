Technicolor folksongs, two American originals and a symphony that's not a symphony
This week, hear the Kansas City Symphony perform Giuseppe Verdi's expanded string quartet known as the Symphony in E minor and Percy Grainger's anthropological 'Lincolnshire Posy' featuring the Symphony brass section. We'll also hear the third symphony by American iconoclast Charles Ives, and Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 2, which inspired John Williams' score for "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial."
An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Symphony for Strings in E minor
by Giuseppe Verdi
Streaming performance, January 2021
Lincolnshire Posy
by Percy Grainger
Live performance, June 2021
Symphony No. 3 - The Camp Meeting
by Charles Ives
Live performance, April 2016
Symphony No. 2, Op. 30
by Howard Hanson
Live performance, February 2019