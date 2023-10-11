Technicolor folksongs, two American originals and a symphony that's not a symphony

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Symphony for Strings in E minor

by Giuseppe Verdi

Streaming performance, January 2021

Lincolnshire Posy

by Percy Grainger

Live performance, June 2021

Symphony No. 3 - The Camp Meeting

by Charles Ives

Live performance, April 2016

Symphony No. 2, Op. 30

by Howard Hanson

Live performance, February 2019