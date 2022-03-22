© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Geometric musings with Lawrence Wilde

Published March 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT
20220321_bk_lawrencewilde
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Lawrence Wilde performing 'Origin' (2019) on the nyckelharpa.

It's all about the numbers! Explore math-related works with composer Lawrence Wilde.

From circles, points and lines to the father of ‘math’ music, we're back in geometry class on this week's episode of Sound Currents.

This week's guest is composer, musician, educator, and researcher Lawrence Wilde.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Lawrence Wilde, composer

Program
Transverse Lines
by Lawrence Wilde
Eighth Blackbird

Punto y Linea - Movement 1
by Jorge Sosa
Rebecca Ashe - flute

A Piece of Pi
by Pamela Z
Pamela Z - voice and electronics

Music in Circles
Pt. 1
Pt. 2
by Andrew Norman
yMusic

Eleven
by Ryan Lott
yMusic

Dhipli Zyia
by Iannis Xenakis
Patricia Kopatchinskaja - violin, Sol Gabetta - cello

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
