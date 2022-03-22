Geometric musings with Lawrence Wilde

From circles, points and lines to the father of ‘math’ music, we're back in geometry class on this week's episode of Sound Currents.

This week's guest is composer, musician, educator, and researcher Lawrence Wilde.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

Lawrence Wilde, composer

Program

Transverse Lines

by Lawrence Wilde

Eighth Blackbird

Punto y Linea - Movement 1

by Jorge Sosa

Rebecca Ashe - flute

A Piece of Pi

by Pamela Z

Pamela Z - voice and electronics

Music in Circles

Pt. 1

Pt. 2

by Andrew Norman

yMusic

Eleven

by Ryan Lott

yMusic

Dhipli Zyia

by Iannis Xenakis

Patricia Kopatchinskaja - violin, Sol Gabetta - cello