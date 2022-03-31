David Ludwig and a musical portrait of Boss Women in history

Many women have made history by marching to the beat of their own drums. Explore their lives through music by and about them.

This week's guest is composer David Ludwig.

Scroll to the bottom to hear David Ludwig's opinion on new music's evolution, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guest

David Ludwig, composer

Program

The Anchoress

I. What Is My Life

II. Once a Woman Went Down the Hill

IV. This is the Four Burns of the Soul

by David Serkin Ludwig

PRISM Quartet, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band; Hyunah Yu - soprano

Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1

by Joan Tower

Leonard Slatkin with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Hervararkviða (The Incantation of Hervor)

I. To My Mother

II. To A Stranger

by Melissa Dunphy

Maren Montalbano - mezzo-soprano, Rebecca Harris - violin, Elizabeth Huston - harp

Various

by Julius Eastman

Christine Gummere, Chase Morrison, Larry Rawdon, Jodi Beder, David Sabee, Barry Gold, Maureen Hynes, Abby Newton, Julie Green, Sarah Carter - cellos