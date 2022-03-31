David Ludwig and a musical portrait of Boss Women in history
Celebrate women who created their own musical destinies.
Many women have made history by marching to the beat of their own drums. Explore their lives through music by and about them.
This week's guest is composer David Ludwig.
Scroll to the bottom to hear David Ludwig's opinion on new music's evolution, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
David Ludwig, composer
Program
The Anchoress
I. What Is My Life
II. Once a Woman Went Down the Hill
IV. This is the Four Burns of the Soul
by David Serkin Ludwig
PRISM Quartet, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band; Hyunah Yu - soprano
Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1
by Joan Tower
Leonard Slatkin with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Hervararkviða (The Incantation of Hervor)
I. To My Mother
II. To A Stranger
by Melissa Dunphy
Maren Montalbano - mezzo-soprano, Rebecca Harris - violin, Elizabeth Huston - harp
Various
by Julius Eastman
Christine Gummere, Chase Morrison, Larry Rawdon, Jodi Beder, David Sabee, Barry Gold, Maureen Hynes, Abby Newton, Julie Green, Sarah Carter - cellos