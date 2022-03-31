© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

David Ludwig and a musical portrait of Boss Women in history

Published March 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT
20220330_bk_davidserkinludwig
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer David Ludwig.

Celebrate women who created their own musical destinies.

Many women have made history by marching to the beat of their own drums. Explore their lives through music by and about them.

This week's guest is composer David Ludwig.

Scroll to the bottom to hear David Ludwig's opinion on new music's evolution, and be sure to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
David Ludwig, composer

Program
The Anchoress
I. What Is My Life
II. Once a Woman Went Down the Hill
IV. This is the Four Burns of the Soul
by David Serkin Ludwig
PRISM Quartet, Piffaro, The Renaissance Band; Hyunah Yu - soprano

Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1
by Joan Tower
Leonard Slatkin with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Hervararkviða (The Incantation of Hervor)
I. To My Mother
II. To A Stranger
by Melissa Dunphy
Maren Montalbano - mezzo-soprano, Rebecca Harris - violin, Elizabeth Huston - harp

Various
by Julius Eastman
Christine Gummere, Chase Morrison, Larry Rawdon, Jodi Beder, David Sabee, Barry Gold, Maureen Hynes, Abby Newton, Julie Green, Sarah Carter - cellos

Bonus content
The term "new music" has been around for a while, but how have trends changed with contemporary classical composers over the years? David Ludwig weighs in.

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Related Content