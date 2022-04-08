© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

From the roots with Nicole Lizée and Julia MacLaine

Published April 8, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT
Courtesy of artists
Nicole Lizée (left) and Julia MacLaine (right).

How does the work of composers in the past influence those making music today? Explore those roots that blossom into contemporary classical music with guests Nicole Lizée and Julia MacLaine.

From Bach and Vivaldi to Beethoven, see how the music of the past effects the sounds and textures of today.

This week's guests are composer Nicole Lizée and cellist Julia MacLaine.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Nicole Lizée, composer
Julia MacLaine, cellist

Program
Prayers for Ruins
by Nicole Lizée
Julia Maclaine - cello

Afterimages
by Nicholai Jacobsen
Amorsima Trio

Bach to the Future - 1. C major
by Per Nørgård
Thomas Dausgaard with the Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra; Safri Duo

Preludio
by Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. by Jeremy Kittel
Kittel and Co.

Seasons Lost
II. Spring
III. Summer
by David Ludwig
Vinay Parameswaran with the Curtis 20/21 Ensemble; Jennifer Koh - violin, Jaime Laredo - violin

Spring 1 (Recomposed 2022)
by Max Richter
Andre de Ridder with the Konzerthaus Kammerorchester Berlin; Max Richter - synthesizer, keyboards, Daniel Hope - violin, Raphael Alpermann - harpsichord

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
