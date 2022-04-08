From the roots with Nicole Lizée and Julia MacLaine

From Bach and Vivaldi to Beethoven, see how the music of the past effects the sounds and textures of today.

This week's guests are composer Nicole Lizée and cellist Julia MacLaine.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Nicole Lizée, composer

Julia MacLaine, cellist

Program

Prayers for Ruins

by Nicole Lizée

Julia Maclaine - cello

Afterimages

by Nicholai Jacobsen

Amorsima Trio

Bach to the Future - 1. C major

by Per Nørgård

Thomas Dausgaard with the Danish National Radio Symphony Orchestra; Safri Duo

Preludio

by Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. by Jeremy Kittel

Kittel and Co.

Seasons Lost

II. Spring

III. Summer

by David Ludwig

Vinay Parameswaran with the Curtis 20/21 Ensemble; Jennifer Koh - violin, Jaime Laredo - violin

Spring 1 (Recomposed 2022)

by Max Richter

Andre de Ridder with the Konzerthaus Kammerorchester Berlin; Max Richter - synthesizer, keyboards, Daniel Hope - violin, Raphael Alpermann - harpsichord