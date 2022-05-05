A symphony of one with Gretchen Yanover

Looping was developed by electro acoustic composers in the 1940’s, and involves repeating short sections of music and then adding new and varied sounds and textures. Most of the artists in this episode use software and/or a looping pedal to control their own loops and create layers of sounds independently.

This week's guest is cellist Gretchen Yanover.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Gretchen Yanover, cellist

Program

Will

by Gretchen Yanover

Gretchen Yanover - cello

Suddenly I Felt Joy

by Gretchen Yanover

Gretchen Yanover - cello

Renard

by Helen Gillet

Helen Gillet - cello, vocals

Swerve

by Jessica Meyer

Amanda Gookin - cello

Escape Artist

by Zoë Keating

Zoë Keating - cello

Flight

by Trevor New

Trevor New - viola

From Within I & II

by Raphael Weinroth-Browne

Raphael Weinroth-Browne - cello