sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

A symphony of one with Gretchen Yanover

Published May 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
20220505_bk_gretchenyanover
David Speranza
/
Cellist Gretchen Yanover.

We’re getting into the loop today with an episode devoted to looping artists!

Looping was developed by electro acoustic composers in the 1940’s, and involves repeating short sections of music and then adding new and varied sounds and textures. Most of the artists in this episode use software and/or a looping pedal to control their own loops and create layers of sounds independently.

This week's guest is cellist Gretchen Yanover.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Gretchen Yanover, cellist

Program
Will
by Gretchen Yanover
Gretchen Yanover - cello

Suddenly I Felt Joy
by Gretchen Yanover
Gretchen Yanover - cello

Renard
by Helen Gillet
Helen Gillet - cello, vocals

Swerve
by Jessica Meyer
Amanda Gookin - cello

Escape Artist
by Zoë Keating
Zoë Keating - cello

Flight
by Trevor New
Trevor New - viola

From Within I & II
by Raphael Weinroth-Browne
Raphael Weinroth-Browne - cello

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC.
