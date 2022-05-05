A symphony of one with Gretchen Yanover
We’re getting into the loop today with an episode devoted to looping artists!
Looping was developed by electro acoustic composers in the 1940’s, and involves repeating short sections of music and then adding new and varied sounds and textures. Most of the artists in this episode use software and/or a looping pedal to control their own loops and create layers of sounds independently.
This week's guest is cellist Gretchen Yanover.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Gretchen Yanover, cellist
Program
Will
by Gretchen Yanover
Gretchen Yanover - cello
Suddenly I Felt Joy
by Gretchen Yanover
Gretchen Yanover - cello
Renard
by Helen Gillet
Helen Gillet - cello, vocals
Swerve
by Jessica Meyer
Amanda Gookin - cello
Escape Artist
by Zoë Keating
Zoë Keating - cello
Flight
by Trevor New
Trevor New - viola
From Within I & II
by Raphael Weinroth-Browne
Raphael Weinroth-Browne - cello