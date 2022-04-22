Sonic 'evocation' with Chaya Czernowin
Explore music from Israeli composers on Sound Currents.
The country of Israel is multifaceted, with music reflecting the wide array of cultural and artistic traditions.
This week's guest is composer Chaya Czernowin.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Chaya Czernowin, composer
Program
Sahaf for Four Instrumentalists
by Chaya Czernowin
Ensemble Nikel, Quatuor Diotima, Ensemble Ascolta, Jonathan Stockhammer, Titus Engel
Estro Poetico-armonico III - II. I Wanted to Elaborate - Ahot Ktana
by Yotam Haber
Lorraine Vaillancourt with Nouvel Ensemble Moderne; Krisztina Szabo - mezzo-soprano
Toccatina a la Turk
by Atar Arad
Atar Arad, Melia Watras - violas
En la mar hai una torre
by Betty Olivero
Louth Contemporary Music Society, Trio Mediaeval
Nedudim, Wanderings - I, II
by Gilad Hochman
German Chamber Orchestra; Alon Sariel - mandolin