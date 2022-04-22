© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Sonic 'evocation' with Chaya Czernowin

Published April 22, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT
Astrid Ackermann
Courtesy of artist
Composer Chaya Czernowin.

Explore music from Israeli composers on Sound Currents.

The country of Israel is multifaceted, with music reflecting the wide array of cultural and artistic traditions.

This week's guest is composer Chaya Czernowin.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Chaya Czernowin, composer

Sahaf for Four Instrumentalists
by Chaya Czernowin
Ensemble Nikel, Quatuor Diotima, Ensemble Ascolta, Jonathan Stockhammer, Titus Engel

Estro Poetico-armonico III - II. I Wanted to Elaborate - Ahot Ktana
by Yotam Haber
Lorraine Vaillancourt with Nouvel Ensemble Moderne; Krisztina Szabo - mezzo-soprano

Toccatina a la Turk
by Atar Arad
Atar Arad, Melia Watras - violas

En la mar hai una torre
by Betty Olivero
Louth Contemporary Music Society, Trio Mediaeval

Nedudim, Wanderings - I, II
by Gilad Hochman
German Chamber Orchestra; Alon Sariel - mandolin

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
