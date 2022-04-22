Sonic 'evocation' with Chaya Czernowin

The country of Israel is multifaceted, with music reflecting the wide array of cultural and artistic traditions.

This week's guest is composer Chaya Czernowin.

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Chaya Czernowin, composer

Program

Sahaf for Four Instrumentalists

by Chaya Czernowin

Ensemble Nikel, Quatuor Diotima, Ensemble Ascolta, Jonathan Stockhammer, Titus Engel

Estro Poetico-armonico III - II. I Wanted to Elaborate - Ahot Ktana

by Yotam Haber

Lorraine Vaillancourt with Nouvel Ensemble Moderne; Krisztina Szabo - mezzo-soprano

Toccatina a la Turk

by Atar Arad

Atar Arad, Melia Watras - violas

En la mar hai una torre

by Betty Olivero

Louth Contemporary Music Society, Trio Mediaeval

Nedudim, Wanderings - I, II

by Gilad Hochman

German Chamber Orchestra; Alon Sariel - mandolin