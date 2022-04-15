© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Mountains and clouds with Daniel Morel

Published April 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT
Veritography
Composer Daniel Morel.

Go high in the sky with pieces inspired by mountains and clouds.

From the cold beauty of ascending peaks far above the clouds - to the puffy and sometimes ominous nebula themselves, go up in the air with Sound Currents.

This week's guest is composer, producer, and educator Daniel Morel.

Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Daniel Morel, composer

Program
On Peaks and Clouds
by Daniel Morel
Luis Viquez with the University of South Dakota Orchestra; Kelly Morel - mezzo-soprano

Arid Flow
by Jason Bolte
Jason Bolte - fixed media

Between Glimpses of Blue
by Ted King-Smith
Joe Parisi with the UMKC Conservatory Wind Ensemble

Krakatoa - I, II
by Stacy Garrop
Stephen Alltop with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra; Carol Cook - viola

Tags

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
