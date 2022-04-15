Mountains and clouds with Daniel Morel
Go high in the sky with pieces inspired by mountains and clouds.
From the cold beauty of ascending peaks far above the clouds - to the puffy and sometimes ominous nebula themselves, go up in the air with Sound Currents.
This week's guest is composer, producer, and educator Daniel Morel.
Scroll to the bottom to answer this week's "favorite piece" poll!
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Daniel Morel, composer
Program
On Peaks and Clouds
by Daniel Morel
Luis Viquez with the University of South Dakota Orchestra; Kelly Morel - mezzo-soprano
Arid Flow
by Jason Bolte
Jason Bolte - fixed media
Between Glimpses of Blue
by Ted King-Smith
Joe Parisi with the UMKC Conservatory Wind Ensemble
Krakatoa - I, II
by Stacy Garrop
Stephen Alltop with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra; Carol Cook - viola