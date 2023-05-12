Exploring the multifaceted nature of motherhood through music

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Lauren Spavelko, composer

Chloe Yelena Miller, writer

Program

Baby Book

by Lauren Spavelko, text by Chloe Miller

Lucie Chartin - soprano, Luba Podgayskaya - piano

Notice to Mother

by Lee Hartman

Joshua Harper and Norfolk Chamber Music Festival Ensemble

Materna Requiem

1. Introit

2. Kyrie

9. Libera Me

10. In Paradisum - If I Should Go

by Rebecca Dale

Clark Rundell and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Kantos Chamber Choir; Hannah Dienes-Williams (soprano), Louise Alder (soprano), Dave Hinitt (organ), Jonathan Aasgaard (cello), Thelma Handy (violin), Trystan (tenor), Edward Hyde (treble), Trystan Griffiths (tenor)

Benediction

by Meyadi (Carmen Dieker)

Carmen Dieker - vocals, violin, electronics