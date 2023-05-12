Exploring the multifaceted nature of motherhood through music
Mother's Day means different things to different people. For many, it is a day full of love and celebration, but it can also be hectic or full of melancholy. This week on Sound Currents, we explore a variety of emotions that Mother's Day can bring.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Lauren Spavelko, composer
Chloe Yelena Miller, writer
Program
Baby Book
by Lauren Spavelko, text by Chloe Miller
Lucie Chartin - soprano, Luba Podgayskaya - piano
Notice to Mother
by Lee Hartman
Joshua Harper and Norfolk Chamber Music Festival Ensemble
Materna Requiem
1. Introit
2. Kyrie
9. Libera Me
10. In Paradisum - If I Should Go
by Rebecca Dale
Clark Rundell and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Kantos Chamber Choir; Hannah Dienes-Williams (soprano), Louise Alder (soprano), Dave Hinitt (organ), Jonathan Aasgaard (cello), Thelma Handy (violin), Trystan (tenor), Edward Hyde (treble), Trystan Griffiths (tenor)
Benediction
by Meyadi (Carmen Dieker)
Carmen Dieker - vocals, violin, electronics