sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

Exploring the multifaceted nature of motherhood through music

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT
Flower bouquets
Zoe Schaeffer
/
Unsplash

Mother's Day means different things to different people. For many, it is a day full of love and celebration, but it can also be hectic or full of melancholy. This week on Sound Currents, we explore a variety of emotions that Mother's Day can bring.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Lauren Spavelko, composer
Chloe Yelena Miller, writer

Program
Baby Book
by Lauren Spavelko, text by Chloe Miller
Lucie Chartin - soprano, Luba Podgayskaya - piano

Notice to Mother
by Lee Hartman
Joshua Harper and Norfolk Chamber Music Festival Ensemble

Materna Requiem
1. Introit
2. Kyrie
9. Libera Me
10. In Paradisum - If I Should Go
by Rebecca Dale
Clark Rundell and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Kantos Chamber Choir; Hannah Dienes-Williams (soprano), Louise Alder (soprano), Dave Hinitt (organ), Jonathan Aasgaard (cello), Thelma Handy (violin), Trystan (tenor), Edward Hyde (treble), Trystan Griffiths (tenor)

Benediction
by Meyadi (Carmen Dieker)
Carmen Dieker - vocals, violin, electronics

20230512_bk_spavelkomiller
Courtesy of artists
/
Composer Lauren Spavelko (left) and writer Chloe Yelena Miller (right)

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
