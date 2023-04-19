© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Sound Currents

Level up: Learn how Super Mario Brothers inspired this Kansas City composer’s music

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published April 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
20230419_bk_ajharbisonnewear
Courtesy of artists
/
Composer AJ Harbison and newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble.

newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers — like guest AJ Harbson — in another episode of a series of shows highlighting artists with local connections.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
AJ Harbison, composer

Program
A Long Weight of Silence
by AJ Harbison
Michael Gordon - flute

Shapeshifter
by AJ Harbison
Sascha Groschang - cello

8 Chinese Folk Songs - Selections
by Zhou Long
Shanghai Quartet

Hypochondriasis
by Nahyun Kim
Jenny Lin - piano

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
