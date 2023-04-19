Level up: Learn how Super Mario Brothers inspired this Kansas City composer’s music
newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. To honor this milestone, explore music from Kansas City composers — like guest AJ Harbson — in another episode of a series of shows highlighting artists with local connections.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
AJ Harbison, composer
Program
A Long Weight of Silence
by AJ Harbison
Michael Gordon - flute
Shapeshifter
by AJ Harbison
Sascha Groschang - cello
8 Chinese Folk Songs - Selections
by Zhou Long
Shanghai Quartet
Hypochondriasis
by Nahyun Kim
Jenny Lin - piano