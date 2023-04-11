Respect your mother: Honoring Earth Day with new music
In commemoration of Earth Day, hear music inspired by trees, leaves, the beauty of nature, and the Greek Goddess of the Earth herself: Gaia. Plus, hear music that explores humans' impact on our planet.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Black Earth
by Fazil Say
Fazil Say - piano
My Heart's in the Highlands
by Arvo Part
Morphing Chamber Orchestra; Andreas Scholl - countertenor, Marek Ruszczynski - piano
When We Were Trees
- The Architect
- Leaves Postcards
by Giovanni Solima
Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop; Giovanni Solima, Monika Leskovar - cellos
String Quartet No. 3 - Gaia
I. Gaia
II. Creation of Mother Earth
III. Dance of the Earth
IV. Lamentation
by Stacy Garrop
Biava Quartet