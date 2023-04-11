Respect your mother: Honoring Earth Day with new music

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Black Earth

by Fazil Say

Fazil Say - piano

My Heart's in the Highlands

by Arvo Part

Morphing Chamber Orchestra; Andreas Scholl - countertenor, Marek Ruszczynski - piano

When We Were Trees

- The Architect

- Leaves Postcards

by Giovanni Solima

Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop; Giovanni Solima, Monika Leskovar - cellos

String Quartet No. 3 - Gaia

I. Gaia

II. Creation of Mother Earth

III. Dance of the Earth

IV. Lamentation

by Stacy Garrop

Biava Quartet