Sound Currents

Respect your mother: Honoring Earth Day with new music

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published April 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT
Composer and pianist Keith Kirchoff.

In commemoration of Earth Day, hear music inspired by trees, leaves, the beauty of nature, and the Greek Goddess of the Earth herself: Gaia. Plus, hear music that explores humans' impact on our planet.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program

Black Earth
by Fazil Say
Fazil Say - piano

My Heart's in the Highlands
by Arvo Part
Morphing Chamber Orchestra; Andreas Scholl - countertenor, Marek Ruszczynski - piano

When We Were Trees
- The Architect
- Leaves Postcards
by Giovanni Solima
Solistenensemble Kaleidoskop; Giovanni Solima, Monika Leskovar - cellos

String Quartet No. 3 - Gaia
I. Gaia
II. Creation of Mother Earth
III. Dance of the Earth
IV. Lamentation
by Stacy Garrop
Biava Quartet

Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
