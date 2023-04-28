© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

From Mexico, to Kansas City, to the Vatican: The journey of composer Leandro Espinosa

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT
20230428_bk_monterreymexico
David Liceaga
/
Unsplash
The skyline of Monterrey, Mexico.

Leandro Espinosa joins us on Sound Currents to talk about composing music for the Vatican, cultivating a sense for composition through different instruments and the significance of pursuing classical music in Mexico.

20230428_bk_leandroespinosa
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Leandro Espinosa.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guest
Leandro Espinosa, composer

Program
'Alleluia' from Mass St. Bernard Tolomei
by Leandro Espinosa
Giancarlo Parodi and the Verdi Choir of Rome

Pater Noster from Mass St. Bernard Tolomei
by Leandro Espinosa
Giancarlo Parodi and the Verdi Choir of Rome

Sinfonia 1
by Leandro Espinosa
Orquesta Filarmónica de la Ciudad de México

Tres Piezas - Antes de las Lagrimas (Three Pieces from Before the Tears)
by Leandro Espinosa
University of Utah String Ensemble; Jennifer Larson - soprano

Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
