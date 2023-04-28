From Mexico, to Kansas City, to the Vatican: The journey of composer Leandro Espinosa
Leandro Espinosa joins us on Sound Currents to talk about composing music for the Vatican, cultivating a sense for composition through different instruments and the significance of pursuing classical music in Mexico.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guest
Leandro Espinosa, composer
Program
'Alleluia' from Mass St. Bernard Tolomei
by Leandro Espinosa
Giancarlo Parodi and the Verdi Choir of Rome
Pater Noster from Mass St. Bernard Tolomei
by Leandro Espinosa
Giancarlo Parodi and the Verdi Choir of Rome
Sinfonia 1
by Leandro Espinosa
Orquesta Filarmónica de la Ciudad de México
Tres Piezas - Antes de las Lagrimas (Three Pieces from Before the Tears)
by Leandro Espinosa
University of Utah String Ensemble; Jennifer Larson - soprano