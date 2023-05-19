Composer Terry Schlenker's life brought him from the farm to the concert hall — and the fertility lab
Composer Terry Schlenker's life and career has carried him from the fields of North Dakota to having works performed at national conventions and concert stages. All the while, he concurrently had a career as an embryologist. Learn more and hear his music on this week's Sound Currents.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Guests
Terry Schlenker, composer
Program
Piano Prelude No. 4
Piano Prelude No. 13
Piano Prelude No. 11
Piano Prelude No. 10
by Terry Schlenker
Terry Schlenker - piano
Amazing Grace
Trad. arr. by Terry Schlenker
Terry Schlenker - piano
"Gloria" from The Mass for Double Choir
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir
Timor et Tremor
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir
The Poem, The Song, The Picture
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir
Im Paradisum
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir
The Waking
by Terry Schlenker
Catherine Sailer with St. Martin's Chamber Choir, Music Sacra Chamber Orchestra; Terry Schlenker - piano
"Benedictus" from The Mass for Four Voices
by Terry Schlenker
FireSign Vocal Quartet