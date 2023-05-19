© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Sound Currents

Composer Terry Schlenker's life brought him from the farm to the concert hall — and the fertility lab

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published May 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT
20230518_bk_terryschlenker
Courtesy of artist
/
Composer Terry Schlenker.

Composer Terry Schlenker's life and career has carried him from the fields of North Dakota to having works performed at national conventions and concert stages. All the while, he concurrently had a career as an embryologist. Learn more and hear his music on this week's Sound Currents.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Guests
Terry Schlenker, composer

Program
Piano Prelude No. 4
Piano Prelude No. 13
Piano Prelude No. 11
Piano Prelude No. 10
by Terry Schlenker
Terry Schlenker - piano

Amazing Grace
Trad. arr. by Terry Schlenker
Terry Schlenker - piano

"Gloria" from The Mass for Double Choir
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

Timor et Tremor
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

The Poem, The Song, The Picture
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

Im Paradisum
by Terry Schlenker
Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

The Waking
by Terry Schlenker
Catherine Sailer with St. Martin's Chamber Choir, Music Sacra Chamber Orchestra; Terry Schlenker - piano

"Benedictus" from The Mass for Four Voices
by Terry Schlenker
FireSign Vocal Quartet

