Composer Terry Schlenker's life brought him from the farm to the concert hall — and the fertility lab

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Guests

Terry Schlenker, composer

Program

Piano Prelude No. 4

Piano Prelude No. 13

Piano Prelude No. 11

Piano Prelude No. 10

by Terry Schlenker

Terry Schlenker - piano

Amazing Grace

Trad. arr. by Terry Schlenker

Terry Schlenker - piano

"Gloria" from The Mass for Double Choir

by Terry Schlenker

Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

Timor et Tremor

by Terry Schlenker

Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

The Poem, The Song, The Picture

by Terry Schlenker

Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

Im Paradisum

by Terry Schlenker

Timothy Krueger with St. Martin's Chamber Choir

The Waking

by Terry Schlenker

Catherine Sailer with St. Martin's Chamber Choir, Music Sacra Chamber Orchestra; Terry Schlenker - piano

"Benedictus" from The Mass for Four Voices

by Terry Schlenker

FireSign Vocal Quartet