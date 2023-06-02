© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
sound_currents_logo.jpg
Sound Currents

A musical spectrum of colors inspired by Virginia Jaramillo

By Sascha Groschang,
Laurel ParksSam WismanBrooke Knoll
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT
Virginia Jaramillo's 'Quanta,' 2021.
JSP Art Photography
/
Courtesy of the artist and Hales, London and New York
Virginia Jaramillo's 'Quanta,' 2021.

Artist Virginia Jaramillo will have a retrospective art exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Art all summer long. The Kemper will also have a variety of special events, including two specially curated concerts by newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble on June 10 and July 15 to accompany her paintings. Explore music inspired by her artwork in the first of two episodes.

Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks

Program
Ritual
by Tania León
Adam Kent - piano

Mirrors for Flute and Violoncello I
by Kaija Saariaho
Stephanie Winker - flute, Frank-Michael Guthmann - cello

Morning Passages
by Philip Glass
John Bradbury

Ye Tocuic Toxochiuh (Life Is a Dream)
by Lalo Schifrin
Lalo Schifrin and the Mexico Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus

This Midnight Hour
by Anna Clyne
Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Some Bright Morning
by Albert Brumley, arr. by Caroline Shaw
Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw - hammond organ

Learn more about the Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence and see previews of the artwork at kemperart.org.

Tags
Sound Currents Classical KCclassical musicLocal music
Sascha Groschang
Sascha Groschang is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Laurel Parks is a host for Sound Currents on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Laurel Parks
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
