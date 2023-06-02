A musical spectrum of colors inspired by Virginia Jaramillo

Hosts

Sascha Groschang

Laurel Parks

Program

Ritual

by Tania León

Adam Kent - piano

Mirrors for Flute and Violoncello I

by Kaija Saariaho

Stephanie Winker - flute, Frank-Michael Guthmann - cello

Morning Passages

by Philip Glass

John Bradbury

Ye Tocuic Toxochiuh (Life Is a Dream)

by Lalo Schifrin

Lalo Schifrin and the Mexico Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus

This Midnight Hour

by Anna Clyne

Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Some Bright Morning

by Albert Brumley, arr. by Caroline Shaw

Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw - hammond organ

Learn more about the Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence and see previews of the artwork at kemperart.org.