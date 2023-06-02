A musical spectrum of colors inspired by Virginia Jaramillo
Artist Virginia Jaramillo will have a retrospective art exhibit at the Kemper Museum of Art all summer long. The Kemper will also have a variety of special events, including two specially curated concerts by newEar Contemporary Chamber Ensemble on June 10 and July 15 to accompany her paintings. Explore music inspired by her artwork in the first of two episodes.
Hosts
Sascha Groschang
Laurel Parks
Program
Ritual
by Tania León
Adam Kent - piano
Mirrors for Flute and Violoncello I
by Kaija Saariaho
Stephanie Winker - flute, Frank-Michael Guthmann - cello
Morning Passages
by Philip Glass
John Bradbury
Ye Tocuic Toxochiuh (Life Is a Dream)
by Lalo Schifrin
Lalo Schifrin and the Mexico Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus
This Midnight Hour
by Anna Clyne
Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra
Some Bright Morning
by Albert Brumley, arr. by Caroline Shaw
Sō Percussion and Caroline Shaw - hammond organ
Learn more about the Virginia Jaramillo: Principle of Equivalence and see previews of the artwork at kemperart.org.