Find information about each candidate below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación, encontrará información sobre cada candidato, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del Votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Three judges on the Missouri Court of Appeals - Western District are up for retention on the 2024 ballot.

The Western District covers 45 counties, mostly west of Columbia and north of the Lake of the Ozarks. This includes the Kansas City area, St. Joseph, Columbia, Jefferson City and Kirksville.

If retained, district judges serve a 12-year term, but they are required to retire before their 70th birthday. All three judges on this year’s ballot will turn 70 before their terms would end in 2036.

The district court handles appeals from the circuit courts within its district. About a tenth of its decisions are appealed to the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Because this district covers Jefferson City, the Western District Court of Appeals sometimes hears cases that have to do with the state government .

Tres jueces del Tribunal de Apelaciones del Distrito Oeste de Missouri se presentan a la reelección en la boleta electoral de 2024.

El Distrito Oeste abarca 45 condados, la mayoría al oeste de Columbia y al norte del Lago de los Ozarks.

Esto incluye el área de Kansas City, St. Joseph, Columbia, Jefferson City y Kirksville.

Si se les retiene, los jueces de distrito desempeñan su cargo durante 12 años, pero se les exige que se jubilen antes de cumplir los 70 años. Los tres jueces que figuran en la boleta electoral de este año cumplirán 70 años antes de que finalice su mandato en 2036.

El tribunal de distrito tramita las apelaciones de los tribunales de circuito de su distrito. Aproximadamente una décima parte de sus decisiones son apeladas ante el Tribunal Supremo de Missouri.

Cynthia Lynette Martin (incumbent / actual)

Martin was first appointed to the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in 2009. If retained, she will serve for another five years until she retires in 2029. Prior to her appointment to the district court, Martin was a private attorney in Lee’s Summit. She was born in Clinton, Missouri. She holds a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where she was valedictorian of her 1984 class.

Martin fue nombrada por primera vez para el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Distrito Oeste de Missouri por el gobernador demócrata Jay Nixon en 2009. Si es retenida, se desempeñará durante otros cinco años hasta que se jubile en 2029. Antes de su nombramiento para el tribunal de distrito, Martin era abogada privada en Lee's Summit. Nació en Clinton, Missouri. Es licenciada en Derecho por la Universidad de Missouri-Kansas City, donde fue nombrada valedictorian por sobresalir en su generación en 1984.



The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee said that Martin meets performance standards . / El Comité de Revisión del Rendimiento Judicial de Missouri dijo que Martin cumple los estándares de rendimiento .

Janet L. Sutton (incumbent / actual)

Sutton was first appointed to the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals in 2021 by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. If retained, she will serve for another 11 years until she retires in 2035. She served as a judge for 20 years before her appointment to the district court, including two years at the Excelsior Springs Municipal Court and 18 years at the Clay County Circuit Court. Before that, she spent a decade as a prosecuting attorney and chief counsel for the Clay County sheriff. She was born in Excelsior Springs.

Sutton also serves on the Joint Commission on Women in the Profession, Board of Certified Court Reporter Examiners and as chairperson of the Associate Circuit Civil Rules Committee.

Sutton fue nombrada por primera vez para el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Distrito Oeste de Missouri en 2021 por el gobernador republicano Mike Parson. Si es retenida, se desempeñará durante otros 11 años hasta que se jubile en 2035. Se desempeñó como jueza durante 20 años antes de su nombramiento al tribunal de distrito, incluyendo dos años en el Tribunal Municipal de Excelsior Springs y 18 años en el Tribunal de Circuito del Condado Clay. Antes de eso, pasó una década como fiscal y abogada jefe del sheriff del condado de Clay. Nació en Excelsior Springs.

Sutton también se desempeña en la Comisión Conjunta sobre la Mujer en la Profesión, la Junta de Examinadores Certificados de Reporteros Judiciales y como presidenta del Comité de Reglas Civiles del Circuito Asociado.

The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee said that Sutton meets performance standards . / El Comité de Revisión del Desempeño Judicial de Missouri dijo que Sutton cumple con los estándares de desempeño .

Gary D. Witt (incumbent / actual)

Witt was first appointed to the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals in 2010 by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon. If retained, he will serve for another 11 years until he retires in 2035. Before serving on the district court, Witt served as a judge on the Platte County Circuit Court for 12 years. He was the assistant city attorney and prosecutor for Platte City, Weatherby Lake, Houston Lake and Crystal Lakes. He also served as a Democratic member of the Missouri House of Representatives from 1991 to 1996.

Witt fue nombrado por primera vez para el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Distrito Oeste de Missouri en 2010 por el gobernador demócrata Jay Nixon. Si es retenido, se desempeñará por otros 11 años hasta que se jubile en 2035. Antes de desempeñarse en el tribunal de distrito, Witt fue juez del Tribunal de Circuito del Condado de Platte durante 12 años. Fue ayudante del fiscal municipal y fiscal de Platte City, Weatherby Lake, Houston Lake y Crystal Lakes. También se desempeñó como miembro demócrata de la Cámara de Representantes de Missouri de 1991 a 1996.