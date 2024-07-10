Missouri House District 13

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri House of Representatives District 13 covers parts of Platte and Buchanan counties. Republican incumbent Sean Pouche is running for re-election, and Andrea Denning is running in the Democratic primary.

Missouri state representatives serve two-year terms.

Republicans

Sean Pouche (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Sean Pouche was elected in 2020. He returned home to Platte County after he attended the Merchant Marine Academy and served a tour in Iraq as a commander in the Naval Reserve. He follows in the footsteps of his father, Fred Pouche, who served as a Missouri state representative in the 1990s.

Pouche fue elegido en 2020. Regresó a su primer hogar en el Condado de Platte después de asistir a la Merchant Marine Academy y servir en Irak como comandante de la Reserva Naval. Pouche sigue los pasos de su padre, Fred Pouche, quien se desempeñó como representante estatal de Missouri en la década de 1990.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Pouche supports policies to improve roads, protect the Second Amendment, expand access to education and discourage abortion. Pouche has sponsored bills (HB 1633, HB 2377) aimed at increasing government transparency. He has also sponsored bills to reduce the cost of insulin and EpiPens, most recently with HB 1632. Pouche is the chair of the Consent and House Procedure committee and serves on the Healthcare Reform, Transportation Accountability, Veterans and Property Tax Reform committees.

Apoya políticas para mejorar las carreteras, proteger la Segunda Enmienda, ampliar el acceso a la educación y desalentar el aborto. Pouche ha patrocinado proyectos de ley (HB 1633, HB 2377) destinados a aumentar la transparencia gubernamental. También ha patrocinado proyectos de ley para reducir el coste de la insulina y los EpiPens, el más reciente con la HB 1632. Pouche preside la comisión de Consentimiento y Procedimiento de la Cámara y forma parte de las comisiones de Reforma Para la Salud, Responsabilidad del Transporte, Veteranos y Reforma del Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles.

Democrats

Andrea Denning

Political bio / Biografía política

Andrea Denning is a longtime Platte County resident. She owns and operates a stained-glass studio in Platte City and has served on several community boards.

Andrea Denning lleva mucho tiempo viviendo en el Condado Platte. Posee y dirige un estudio de vidrieras en Platte City y ha formado parte de varias juntas directivas de la comunidad.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Education is Denning’s primary focus. She wants to ensure educators and schools have the resources to be as high-quality and equitable as possible. Denning also wants to make affordable, quality health care an accessible reality. She has served on the Platte City Chamber of Commerce and grew up helping her parents run for different official positions in Jackson County.

La educación es el enfoque principal de Denning. Ella quiere asegurarse de que los educadores y las escuelas tengan los recursos para ser de alta calidad y equitativos como sea posible. Denning también quiere que la atención a la salud sea de calidad y una realidad costeable. Ha formado parte de la Cámara de Comercio de Platte City y creció ayudando a sus padres a presentarse a diferentes cargos oficiales en el Condado Jackson.