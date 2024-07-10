Missouri House District 14

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri House of Representatives District 14 is in Platte County and covers Kansas City, Weatherby Lake and Lake Waukomis. Democratic incumbent Ashley Aune is running for re-election, while Frank Pendleton is running in the Republican primary.

Missouri state representatives serve two-year terms.



Democrats

Ashley Aune (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Ashley Aune owned a small marketing agency before winning her first legislative term in November 2020. She said she was tired of “screaming into the void” about what wasn’t working. She now serves as House minority whip. Aune is married to a military veteran, is a stepmom and lives in Kansas City’s Northland.

Ashley Aune era propietaria de una pequeña agencia de marketing antes de ganar su primera legislatura en noviembre de 2020. Dijo que estaba cansada de "gritar al vacío" sobre lo que no funcionaba. Ahora es la portavoz de la minoría en la Cámara de Representantes. Aune está casada con un veterano militar, está involucrada en la vida de los hijos de su esposo y vive en Northland de Kansas City.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Aune got press attention for introducing a bill that would undo current state law that says a child must be born before a divorce can be finalized. After the Super Bowl parade shooting, she introduced a bill to overturn Missouri’s law that allows carrying a weapon without a permit. She also helped pass the Missouri Cybersecurity Act, which established a commission to evaluate the state’s technological infrastructure. Aune advocates for public education, reproductive freedom and veterans issues. Her key endorsements include a host of unions, Planned Parenthood, Moms Demand Action, KC BizPac and the Missouri Nurses Association.

Aune atrajo la atención de la prensa por presentar un proyecto de ley que anularía la actual ley estatal que establece que un niño debe haber nacido antes de que se pueda finalizar un divorcio. Tras el tiroteo en el desfile de la Super Bowl, presentó un proyecto de ley para derogar la ley de Missouri que permite llevar un arma sin permiso. También ayudó a aprobar la Ley de Ciberseguridad de Missouri, que estableció una comisión para evaluar la infraestructura tecnológica del estado. Aune aboga por la educación pública, la libertad reproductiva y los veteranos. Sus principales respaldos incluyen una serie de sindicatos, Planned Parenthood, Moms Demand Action, KC BizPac y la Asociación de Enfermeras de Missouri.

Republicans

Frank Pendleton

Political bio / Biografía política

Frank Pendleton lives at Weatherby Lake. He is a retired scientist at MRIGlobal and a former adjunct professor at Rockhurst University. He is involved with organizations including his church, the Weatherby Lake Environmental Committee and the Knights of Columbus. He is also a Boy Scout troop leader.

Frank Pendleton vive en Weatherby Lake. Es científico jubilado de MRIGlobal y antiguo profesor adjunto de la Universidad de Rockhurst. Participa en organizaciones como su iglesia, el Comité Medioambiental de Weatherby Lake y los Caballeros de Colón. También es jefe de tropa de los Boy Scouts.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Pendleton says he’d like to ensure a bright future for his grandchildren by bringing “real change” to the statehouse and to “transcend hyper-partisan rhetoric and bickering.” He says he will use a data-driven approach to civil discourse and will focus on results for Northland residents. Pendleton says the Northland can be empowered by supporting first responders and veterans; ensuring quality education; promoting economic development; cutting taxes, wasteful spending and red tape; and holding politicians accountable, regardless of political party.

Pendleton dice que le gustaría asegurar un futuro brillante para sus nietos trayendo "un cambio real" a la cámara estatal y "trascender la retórica hiperpartidista y las disputas". Dice que utilizará un enfoque basado en datos para el discurso civil y se centrará en los resultados para los residentes de Northland. Pendleton afirma que se puede potenciar a Northland apoyando a los brindadores de primeros auxilios y a los veteranos; garantizando una educación de calidad; promoviendo el desarrollo económico; reduciendo los impuestos, el gasto innecesario y la burocracia; y haciendo que los políticos rindan cuentas, independientemente de su partido político.