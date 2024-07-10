Missouri House District 24

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri House of Representatives District 24 covers neighborhoods in Midtown and downtown Kansas City, including Hyde Park, Westport, Volker, Coleman Highlands, Crown Center and the Crossroads. Democrat Emily Weber is running for re-election, while Claudia Toomin is running in the Republican primary.

Missouri state representatives serve two-year terms.

Democrats

Emily Weber (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Weber works in graphic design and marketing. The first Asian-American woman elected to Missouri’s General Assembly, her first term coincided with the onset of COVID-19; she spoke out when legislators used offensive language about AAPI people. She says she’s a “progressive Democrat” who moves to the middle for “good legislation.”

Weber trabaja en diseño gráfico y marketing. Fue la primera mujer asiática-estadounidense elegida para la Asamblea General de Missouri, y su primer mandato coincidió con el inicio del COVID-19; denunció cuando los legisladores utilizaron un lenguaje ofensivo sobre las personas AAPI. Dice que es una "demócrata progresista" que se mueve en el centro por una "buena legislación".

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Weber says her priorities are racial justice, including local control of the Kansas City Police Department and other police reforms; increased access to health care; support for public education; abortion rights; the environment; and “common sense gun legislation.” Her sponsored bills include HB 2038, HB 2040 and HB 2045, which would protect a person’s right to end a pregnancy prior to fetal viability to protect the person’s health; clarify that the use of birth control is not “abortion”; and require organizations that provide pregnancy-related services to give patients medically accurate information in order to receive state funding.

Weber afirma que sus prioridades son la justicia racial, incluido el control local del Departamento de Policía de Kansas City y otras reformas policiales; un mayor acceso a la atención de la salud; el apoyo a la educación pública; el derecho al aborto; el medio ambiente; y "una legislación sobre armas con sentido común". Entre los proyectos de ley que ha patrocinado figuran los proyectos HB 2038, HB 2040 y HB 2045, que protegerían el derecho de una persona a interrumpir un embarazo antes de la viabilidad fetal para proteger la salud de la persona; aclararían que el uso de anticonceptivos no es "aborto"; y exigirían a las organizaciones que prestan servicios relacionados con el embarazo que den a los pacientes información médicamente exacta para recibir financiación estatal.



Republicans

Claudia S. Toomim

Political bio / Biografía política

Claudia S. Toomim earned a Ph.D. in cell biology and anatomy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She provided this biography: “Dr. Toomim was a Democrat from 1972-94. That changed in 1994 because Democrats helped set the country on a course of complete economic, social and political destruction, largely through unlimited immigration and ‘free’ trade. She joined the Reform party in 1998 and became a Republican, officially, in 2012.”

Claudia S. Toomim es doctora en biología celular y anatomía por la Universidad de Carolina del Norte en Chapel Hill. Su biografía es la siguiente "La Dra. Toomim fue demócrata de 1972 a 1994. Eso cambió en 1994 porque los demócratas ayudaron a encaminar al país hacia una destrucción económica, social y política total, en gran medida a través de la inmigración ilimitada y el 'libre' comercio. Se unió al partido Reformista en 1998 y se convirtió en republicana, oficialmente, en 2012."

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Toomim provided this summary of her policy positions: “Bring Missouri back in line with Constitutional principles that are moderate and exclude the institution of slavery. Currently Missouri is being pulled by radicals on the far left and the far right political wings. These groups, whether they understand it or not, are pulling us back into a slave labor system. The far left-wing wants to make Missourians slaves to a totalitarian government and the far right wants women to be slaves to men. Both are too radical and too woke. Dr. Toomim is opposing both of these groups, in order to maximize liberty for Missourians and return to a meritocracy.”

Toomim ofreció este resumen de sus posiciones políticas: "Volver a poner a Missouri en línea con los principios constitucionales que son moderados y excluyen la institución de la esclavitud. Actualmente Missouri está siendo arrastrado por radicales de extrema izquierda y extrema derecha. Estos grupos, lo entiendan o no, nos están arrastrando de nuevo a un sistema de trabajo esclavista. La extrema izquierda quiere convertir a los habitantes de Missouri en esclavos de un gobierno totalitario y la extrema derecha quiere que las mujeres sean esclavas de los hombres. Ambos son demasiado radicales y demasiado "woke" . La Dra. Toomim se opone a ambos grupos para maximizar la libertad de los habitantes de Missouri y volver a una meritocracia".