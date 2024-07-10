Missouri House District 29

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri House of Representatives District 29 is in Jackson County, and covers parts of Independence. Democratic incumbent Aaron Crossley is running for re-election, and Robert Bruette is running in the Republican primary.

Missouri state representatives serve two-year terms.

Find information about each candidate and their policy positions below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

Democrats

Aaron Crossley (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Aaron Crossley is a behavioral health business strategist and project manager from Independence. He obtained his master’s degree in social work from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Aaron Crossley es estratega empresarial de salud del comportamiento y gerente de proyectos en Independence. Obtuvo su maestría en trabajo social en University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Crossley sits on the House Budget and General Laws committees. His sponsored legislation includes a bill that would create occupational impairment protections for first responders and would require scrap metal purchasers to verify that catalytic converters were legally obtained. He votes in favor of abortion-rights proposals. He has endorsements from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association and the Kansas City AFL-CIO and is a Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America candidate.

Crossley forma parte de los comités de Presupuesto y Legislación General de la Cámara de Representantes. Entre la legislación que ha patrocinado se incluye un proyecto de ley que crearía protecciones por discapacidad laboral para quienes trabajan en primeros auxilios y exigiría a los compradores de chatarra que verifiquen que los convertidores catalíticos se obtengan legalmente. Vota a favor de propuestas sobre el derecho al aborto. Cuenta con el respaldo de la sección de Missouri de la Nacional Education Association y de la AFL-CIO de Kansas City, y es candidato de Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Republicans

Robert Bruette

Political bio / Biografía política

Robert Bruette is an economist and director of statistical analytics. He obtained his master’s degree in economics from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Robert Bruette es economista y director de análisis estadístico. Obtuvo su maestría en economía en University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Bruette aims to lower property taxes. In his campaign, he advocates for data-based decision-making and moving away from political polarization. Bruette hopes to use his power as a potential lawmaker to advocate for constituents who cannot advocate for themselves and to preserve constitutional rights.

Bruette tiene como objetivo reducir los impuestos sobre la propiedad. En su campaña, aboga por una toma de decisiones basada en datos y por alejarse de la polarización política. Bruette espera utilizar su poder como posible legislador para defender a los electores que no pueden hacerlo por sí mismos y preservar los derechos constitucionales.

