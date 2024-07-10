Missouri House District 39

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri House of Representatives District 39 includes Excelsior Springs, Kearney and part of Clay County. Republican Mark Meirath is running unopposed in the 2024 primary.

Missouri state representatives serve two-year terms.

Republican

Mark Meirath

Political bio / Biografía política

Mark Meirath currently lives in Excelsior Springs.

Mark Meirath vive actualmente en Excelsior Springs.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Calls and texts were made to Meirath’s number with no response. We reached out to the Clay County GOP and did not receive a response.

Se hicieron llamadas y mensajes de texto al número de Meirath sin respuesta. Nos pusimos en contacto con el Partido Republicano del Condado de Clay y no recibimos ninguna respuesta.

No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato

Democrats

There are no Democrats running for this position.

No hay candidatos Demócratas postulándose para este puesto.

