Missouri House District 8

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri House of Representatives District 8, in Clay and Clinton counties, covers all or part of Smithville, Plattsburg, Kansas City, Lathrop, Lawson, Lake Arrowhead, Gower, Grayson, Trimble, Paradise, Holt, Excelsior Estates and some unincorporated areas.

Josh Hurlbert, a Republican, is running for re-election, and Sandy Van Wagner is running in the Democratic primary.

Missouri state representatives serve two-year terms.

Republicans

Josh Hurlbert (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Josh Hurlbert was first elected to the Missouri House in 2020 and is seeking his third term. He’s a part-time scholarship coordinator for the Herzog Tomorrow Foundation. In the past, he was a Smithville city alderman and a senior field representative for U.S. Rep. Sam Graves.

Josh Hurlbert fue elegido por primera vez a la Cámara de Missouri en 2020 y busca su tercer mandato. Es coordinador de becas a tiempo parcial para la Herzog Tomorrow Foundation. En el pasado, fue concejal de la ciudad de Smithville y representante senior de campo del representante estadounidense Sam Graves.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Hurlbert’s priorities include maintaining low taxes, promoting the Northland’s economy, opposing abortion and protecting gun rights. He’s also interested in improving infrastructure and rural broadband, and he supports “school choice” for families to access options outside of traditional public schools. He has filed legislation to expand the MOScholars program, which provides private school scholarships funded by offering tax credits to donors. This year, he is sponsoring a bill restricting minors’ access to social media.

Entre las prioridades de Hurlbert figuran mantener los impuestos bajos, promover la economía de Northland, oponerse al aborto y proteger el derecho a las armas. También está interesado en mejorar las infraestructuras y la banda ancha rural, y apoya las "opcioens escolares" para que las familias puedan acceder a opciones fuera de las escuelas públicas tradicionales. Ha presentado leyes para ampliar el programa MOScholars, que ofrece becas para colegios privados financiadas mediante créditos fiscales a los donantes. Este año patrocina un proyecto de ley para restringir el acceso de los menores a las redes sociales.

Democrats

Sandy Van Wagner

Political bio / Biografía política

Sandy Van Wagner is a retired science teacher from the Park Hill School District and was president of the teachers union. She served 13 years on the Smithville school board and has been an elected Clay County Democratic committeewoman. She works part time for the Liberty Clinic and as a volunteer Jackson County court appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children.

Sandy Van Wagner es una maestra de ciencias jubilada del distrito escolar de Park Hill y fue presidenta del sindicato de maestros. Sirvió 13 años en el consejo escolar de Smithville y ha sido elegida miembro del Comité Demócrata del Condado de Clay. Trabaja medio tiempo para la Liberty Clinic y como voluntaria en la corte del Condado de Jackson designada como defensora especial para niños abusados y en negligencia.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Van Wagner said her top priority is restoring women’s rights to make health care decisions related to in vitro fertilization, birth control and abortion. She also wants to protect public schools and ensure they can provide quality education. She said the state needs to increase school funding, and she opposes the expansion of charter schools and private school vouchers. If those schools continue to receive state support, she said, they should be held to the same regulations as public schools. Another priority is promoting well-paying jobs, including by increasing the minimum wage and offering financial support with job training.

Van Wagner declaró que su principal prioridad es restablecer el derecho de las mujeres a tomar decisiones médicas relacionadas con la fecundación in vitro, el control de la natalidad y el aborto. También quiere proteger las escuelas públicas y garantizar que puedan ofrecer una educación de calidad. Afirma que el Estado debe aumentar la financiación de las escuelas y se opone a la expansión de las escuelas chearter y los vales para escuelas privadas. Si esas escuelas siguen recibiendo apoyo del Estado, dijo, deben estar sujetas a las mismas normas que las escuelas públicas. Otra prioridad es promover empleos bien remunerados, entre otras cosas aumentando el salario mínimo y ofreciendo ayuda económica para la formación laboral.