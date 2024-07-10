Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri Senate District 17, in Clay County, covers parts of Kansas City, North Kansas City, Birmingham, Avondale, Oakview, Claycomo and Gladstone. Candidates for the 2024 primary include Maggie Nurrenbern and Jerry Nolte.

Missouri state senators serve four-year terms.

Democrats

Maggie Nurrenbern

Political bio / Biografía política

Maggie Nurrenbern is a current member of the Missouri House. Nurrenbern earned a bachelor’s of communication-journalism from Truman State University and a master’s in curriculum instruction from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was a teacher before being elected.

Maggie Nurrenbern es actualmente miembro de la Cámara de Missouri. Nurrenbern se licenció en comunicación-periodismo por la Universidad Estatal de Truman y obtuvo una maestría en instrucción curricular por la Universidad de Missouri-Kansas City, y fue maestra antes de ser elegida.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Nurrenbern, a Democrat, is prioritizing education, health care access and women’s rights, infrastructure investments and workers’ rights in her campaign. She sponsored legislation to increase teacher recruitment efforts and to bar schools from using collection agencies to collect unpaid school meal fees. She’s endorsed by Abortion Action Missouri.

Nurrenbern, demócrata, da prioridad en su campaña a la educación, el acceso a la atención de salud y los derechos de la mujer, las inversiones en infraestructuras y los derechos de los trabajadores. Ha patrocinado leyes para aumentar la retención de maestros y prohibir que las escuelas recurran a agencias de cobro para cobrar los adeudos de los almuerzos escolares. Cuenta con el respaldo de Abortion Action Missouri.

Republicans

Jerry Nolte

Political bio / Biografía política

Jerry Nolte is a former state representative and has served as a Clay County commissioner since 2015. Nolte was also an advertising artist and worked as a teacher at Oakhill Day School.

Jerry Nolte es un ex representante estatal y ha servido como comisionado del Condado Clay desde 2015. Nolte también fue artista publicitario y trabajó como maestro en Oakhill Day School.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Nolte, a Republican, is campaigning on tax reduction and slowing government spending. He’s also prioritizing property tax relief, addressing inflation, public safety and supporting law enforcement. In the House, he was the chair of the House Immigration Committee and is prioritizing immigration as an issue in his campaign.

Nolte, republicano, hace campaña por la reducción de impuestos y la ralentización del gasto público. También da prioridad a la reducción del impuesto sobre bienes inmuebles, la lucha contra la inflación, la seguridad pública y el apoyo a las fuerzas del orden. En la Cámara de Representantes, fue presidente del Comité de Inmigración de la Cámara y está dando prioridad a la inmigración como tema de su campaña.