Find information about each candidate below, in both English and Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación, encontrará información sobre cada candidato, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del Votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Two Missouri Supreme Court judges will appear on the 2024 ballot for voters to consider their retention.

If retained, the judges will serve for another 12 years before their next election in 2036. Judges are required under Missouri law to retire at the age of 70, but neither judge on this year’s ballot will reach retirement age before the end of their term.

If a judge fails to get a majority of votes, they will be removed from the court, leaving a vacant position for the next Missouri governor to fill.

A judicial nominating commission — the chief justice, three members of the Missouri Bar Association and three nonlawyers picked by the governor — would present a list of three potential nominees to the governor in that scenario.

The governor would then pick a nominee from that list to fill the vacant position for one year and the new judge would face a retention election in 2025.

Dos jueces del Tribunal Supremo de Missouri aparecerán en la boleta electoral de 2024 para que los votantes consideren su permanencia.

Si se mantienen, los jueces desempeñarán su cargo durante otros 12 años antes de su próxima elección en 2036. La ley de Missouri exige que los jueces se jubilen a los 70 años, pero ninguno de los jueces que figuran en la boleta electoral de este año alcanzará la edad de jubilación antes del final de su mandato.

Si un juez no consigue la mayoría de votos, se le removerá del tribunal, dejando un puesto vacante para que lo determine el próximo gobernador de Missouri.

Una comisión de nominación judicial - el presidente del Tribunal Supremo, tres miembros del Colegio de Abogados de Missouri (Missouri Bar Association) y tres no abogados elegidos por el gobernador - presentaría una lista de tres posibles nominados al gobernador en ese caso.

El gobernador elegiría entonces a un candidato de esa lista para ocupar el puesto vacante durante un año y el nuevo juez se enfrentaría a una elección de retención en 2025.

Kelly Broniec (incumbent / actual)

Broniec was appointed to her position in 2023 by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to replace retiring Judge George Draper III. She is facing her first retention election as Supreme Court judge to serve for a 12-year term. Originally from Montgomery County, Broniec worked for a decade as a prosecuting attorney, then served for 17 years as a judge between the Montgomery County Circuit Court and the Eastern District Court of Appeals.

Broniec fue nombrada para su cargo en 2023 por el gobernador de Missouri, Mike Parson, para sustituir al juez George Draper III, que se jubilaba. Se enfrenta a su primera elección de retención como juez del Tribunal Supremo para servir durante un mandato de 12 años. Originario del Condado Montgomery, Broniec trabajó durante una década como fiscal, y después ejerció durante 17 años como juez entre el Tribunal de Circuito del Condado Montgomery y el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Distrito Este.



The Missouri Judicial Performance Review Committee said that Broniec meets performance standards . / El Comité de Revisión del Rendimiento Judicial de Missouri dijo que Broniec cumple los estándares de rendimiento .

Ginger Gooch (incumbent / actual)

Gooch was appointed to the state Supreme Court judge in 2023 by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to replace retiring Judge Patricia Breckenridge. She is facing her first retention election as Supreme Court judge to serve for a 12-year term.

Gooch served for one year as a judge on the Southern District Court of Appeals before her appointment to the Supreme Court. She was raised in Springfield and worked for 21 years as an attorney at Husch Blackwell LLP as general counsel for schools, hospitals and businesses. She has successfully defended employers against discrimination claims . She has also worked as a Sunday school teacher and was involved with the parent-teacher association at her son’s schools.

Gooch fue nombrada jueza del Tribunal Supremo del estado en 2023 por el gobernador de Missouri, Mike Parson, para sustituir a la jueza Patricia Breckenridge, que se jubilaba. Se enfrenta a su primera elección de retención como jueza del Tribunal Supremo para servir durante un mandato de 12 años.

Gooch fue jueza durante un año en el Tribunal de Apelaciones del Distrito Sur antes de su nombramiento para el Tribunal Supremo. Se crió en Springfield y trabajó durante 21 años como abogada en Husch Blackwell LLP como asesora general de escuelas, hospitales y empresas. Ha defendido con éxito a empresarios contra demandas por discriminación . También ha trabajado como maestra de escuela dominical y participó en la asociación de padres y profesores de las escuelas de sus hijos.