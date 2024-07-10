U.S. House: Missouri 6th District

Find information about candidates in this race below, in both English and in Spanish, as part of the 2024 KC Voter Guide.

A continuación encontrará información sobre los candidatos en esta contienda, tanto en inglés como en español, como parte de la Guía del votante de KC en las elecciones del 2024.

Missouri's 6th Congressional District includes part of Kansas City’s Northland region

Republican incumbent Sam Graves is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. He faces challengers Freddie Griffin Jr., Brandon Kleinmeyer and Weldon Wray Woodward in the 2024 Republican primary.

Rich Gold and Pam May are running in the Democratic primary, and Andy Maidment is running as a Libertarian.

U.S. representatives serve two-year terms.

Republicans

Sam Graves (incumbent / actual)

Political bio / Biografía política

Born in Tarkio, Missouri, Sam Graves is a sixth-generation farmer who was first elected to Congress in 2000 and now, in his 12th term, is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Previously, Graves served eight years in the Missouri General Assembly.

Nacido en Tarkio, Missouri, Sam Graves es un agricultor de sexta generación que fue elegido por primera vez al Congreso en el 2000 y ahora, en su duodécimo mandato, es presidente del Comité de Transporte e Infraestructuras de la Cámara de Representantes. Anteriormente, Graves trabajó ocho años en la Asamblea General de Missouri.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Graves describes himself as a fiscal conservative on government spending. He voted for the Trump tax cuts and is co-sponsor of a bill that would replace the federal income tax with a national sales tax. He supports gun rights, wants to outlaw abortion and proposes that Congress repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with reforms that would expand coverage and lower costs. As a pilot and chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Graves supports spending on improving the nation’s transportation system. He has been supportive of supplying Ukraine with weapons in its war effort against Russia.

Graves se describe a sí mismo como un conservador fiscal en el gasto gubernamental. Votó a favor de los recortes impositivos propuestos por Trump y junto con otros patrocinó un proyecto de ley que reemplaza el impuesto federal sobre la renta por un impuesto nacional sobre las ventas. Apoya el derecho a las armas, quiere ilegalizar el aborto y propone que el Congreso revoque el Affordable Care Act (ACA, Ley del Cuidado a la Salud a Bajo Precio, también conocido como “Obamacare”) y la reemplace con reformas que amplíen la cobertura y reduzcan los costos. Como piloto y presidente del Comité de Transporte e Infraestructuras de la Cámara de Representantes, Graves apoya el gasto en la mejora del sistema de transporte del país. Ha apoyado el suministro de armas a Ucrania en su esfuerzo bélico contra Rusia.

Freddie Griffin Jr.

Political bio / Biografía política

Freddie Griffin Jr., born in Chillicothe, grew up on a farm. A heavy-equipment operator, he resides in Hamilton with his wife and five children. He has never run for office. He was inspired to run while at his Methodist church. “I believe it was God. The pastor was talking about the sin of omission. So here we are.”

Freddie Griffin Jr. nació en Chillicothe Missouri y creció en una granja. Es un Operador de maquinaria pesada, que vive en Hamilton con su mujer y sus cinco hijos. Nunca se ha postulado a ninguna candidatura en las elecciones. Se sintió inspirado a presentarse mientras estaba en su iglesia metodista. “El pastor hablaba del pecado de omisión. Creo que fue Dios, así que aquí estamos. ”.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Griffin thinks Graves is too liberal. Domestic issues should outweigh foreign, including aid to Ukraine. “To simplify it: no foreign aid,” Griffin said. On the war in Gaza, “The best way to help Israel is to get out of their way and tell them they have the right to protect themselves.” On the Second Amendment: “Any law that restricts a law-abiding citizen’s right is an infringement in my view.” A Donald Trump supporter, Griffin avoids saying the 2020 election was stolen, but said, “It wasn’t right. We definitely have to crack down on voter fraud.” His website espouses strengthening the U.S. border and congressional term limits.

Griffin cree que Graves es demasiado liberal. Los asuntos internos deberían tener más peso que los externos, incluida la ayuda a Ucrania. "Para simplificarlo: nada de ayuda al exterior", dijo Griffin. Sobre la guerra en Gaza: "La mejor manera de ayudar a Israel es quitarse de su camino y decirles que tienen derecho a protegerse". Sobre la Segunda Enmienda: "cualquier ley que restrinja el derecho de un ciudadano que respeta la ley es una limitación de derechos, en mi opinión". Partidario de Donald Trump, Griffin evita decir que las elecciones del 2020 fueron robadas, pero dijo: "No estuvo bien. Definitivamente tenemos que tomar medidas enérgicas contra el fraude electoral". Su página web argumenta a favor de reforzar la frontera estadounidense y limitar el número de mandatos en el Congreso.

Brandon Kleinmeyer

Political bio / Biografía política

Brandon Kleinmeyer was raised primarily in Iowa, graduating in 2013 from AIB College of Business. A tax preparer by profession, he is married with two daughters in the Park Hill School District. He ran and was defeated in the 2022 6th District GOP primary, receiving 7.7% of the vote.

Brandon Kleinmeyer se crió principalmente en Iowa y se graduó en el 2013 del AIB College of Business. Trabaja como preparador de impuestos, está casado y tiene dos hijas en el distrito escolar de Park Hill. En 2022, se postuló a la candidatura y fue derrotado en las elecciones primarias del Partido Republicano del 6º Distrito, recibiendo el 7.7% de los votos.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Kleinmeyer sees Graves as too liberal, calling him a Republican in name only. He’s against aid to Ukraine, “printing money and sending it to countries that in no way help us.” Support for Israel in Gaza: “I don’t want to send them a lot of money, either.” He supports congressional term limits and Second Amendment protections. On Trump and the 2020 election: “I wouldn’t go as far as to say I think it was stolen.” He touts fiscal responsibility. Court records show a Missouri Department of Revenue enforcement action in 2018 for $337.82 in back taxes, subsequently paid.

Kleinmeyer considera a Graves demasiado liberal y lo califica de republicano sólo de nombre. Está en contra de la ayuda a Ucrania, y dice que EE.UU. está "imprimiendo dinero y enviándolo a países que en nada nos ayudan". Apoya a Israel en Gaza: "Tampoco quiero enviarles mucho dinero". Apoya la limitación de los mandatos en el Congreso y las protecciones de la Segunda Enmienda. Sobre Trump y las elecciones del 2020: "Yo no iría tan lejos como para decir que creo que la elección fue robada". Pregona la responsabilidad fiscal. Los registros judiciales indican un juicio en su contra del Departamento de Ingresos de Missouri en el 2018 por $337.82 dólares en impuestos atrasados, posteriormente pagados.

Weldon Wray Woodward

Political bio / Biografía política

Weldon Wray Woodward is a carpenter in Novelty and self-described 10% Native American who “don’t need no white man, Black man or yellow man telling me how to be a man.” Unmarried, he spoke of “consensual interactions with women, unlike Donald Trump” and two adult children he said he’s lost track of. He unsuccessfully ran for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District in 2020 and Jackson County Legislature in 2014.

Weldon Wray Woodward es carpintero en la compañia Novelty y se autodescribe como Indigena americano en un 10% que "no necesito que ningún hombre blanco, negro o amarillo me diga cómo ser un hombre". Soltero, habló de "interacciones consensuales acordadas mutuamente con mujeres, a diferencia de Donald Trump" y de dos hijos adultos a los que dijo haber perdido la pista. Se postuló sin éxito para el 5º Distrito Congresional de Missouri en el 2020 y para la Legislatura del Condado de Jackson en el 2014.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

In an often rambling interview, Woodward lauded Donald Trump while denigrating “DC elites,” “New York elites,” “Hollywood elites” and Joe Biden, whose uncle, he said, “supposedly died because of cannibals eating him.” He called the late Sen. John McCain his “military hero” and said protecting the U.S. border from “trespassing interlopers” was a main concern. He proposes getting rid of most income tax and transferring the obligation to sales tax. He favors increasing foreign tariffs and taxes on the wealthy. He favors aid to Ukraine and calls Israel “sacred.” “Hamas needs to be wiped off the face of the earth.”

En una entrevista a menudo incoherente, Woodward alabó a Donald Trump mientras denigraba a las "élites de DC", las "élites de Nueva York", las "élites de Hollywood" y a Joe Biden, cuyo tío, dijo, "supuestamente murió porque se lo comieron unos caníbales". Llamó al difunto senador John McCain su "héroe militar" y dijo que proteger la frontera estadounidense de "intrusos que entran ilegalmente" era una de sus principales preocupaciones. Propone eliminar la mayor parte del impuesto sobre la renta y transferir la obligación al impuesto sobre las ventas. Está a favor de aumentar los aranceles extranjeros y los impuestos a los ricos. Está a favor de la ayuda a Ucrania y califica a Israel de "sagrado". "Hay que borrar a Hamás de la faz de la tierra".

No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato

Democrats

Rich Gold

Political bio / Biografía política

Rich Gold grew up in Marionville, a town in southwest Missouri known for white squirrels. He retired from the Navy in 2013 and moved to the Philippines, where he met his wife. They own and operate a motel in Mexico, Missouri. Gold ran unsuccessfully for a seat on Mexico’s city council in 2021.

Rich Gold creció en Marionville Missouri, un pueblo del suroeste de Missouri conocido por sus ardillas blancas. Se retiró de la Armada de EE.UU. en el 2013 y se trasladó a Filipinas, donde conoció a su esposa. Son propietarios y manejan un motel en México (Missouri). Gold se postuló sin éxito a una candidatura en el ayuntamiento de México Missouri en el 2021.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

The crisis in rural health care motivated Gold to run for Congress. Small-town hospitals are having trouble surviving, and he wants to pass legislation to address that. On other issues, Gold opposes restrictions on a woman’s right to have an abortion. He supports Ukraine’s war against Russian aggression and believes immigration laws should be reformed to make it possible for more people to migrate here legally. He filed to run for the 6th District seat when he feared no one else would end up running as a Democrat to unseat the incumbent. He has no organized campaign.

La crisis en el sistema de salud rural motivó a Gold a postularse para el Congreso. Los hospitales de los pueblos pequeños tienen problemas para sobrevivir, y él quiere proponer legislación para que lo solucione. En otros temas, Gold se opone a las restricciones al derecho de la mujer a abortar. Apoya la guerra de Ucrania contra la agresión rusa y cree que las leyes de inmigración deben reformarse para que más personas puedan emigrar aquí legalmente. Presentó su candidatura para el puesto del 6º Distrito cuando temió que nadie más se presentara como demócrata para desbancar al titular. No tiene una campaña organizada.

No candidate website / No hay sitio web para el candidato

Pam May

Political bio / Biografía política

Pam May is a retired legal secretary who is in her first run for public office. She has lived most of her life in the 6th District. She went to high school at Maryville, Missouri, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University. She and her husband live in St. Joseph.

Pam May es una secretaria jurídica jubilada que se está postulando por primera vez a un cargo público. Ha vivido la mayor parte de su vida en el 6º Distrito de Missouri. Fue a la escuela preparatoria en Maryville, Missouri, y se graduó en la Universidad Estatal del Noroeste de Missouri. Vive con su marido en la ciudad de St. Joseph.

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

May supports a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion and thinks there is a need for “sensible gun safeguards.” She supports public education, which she thinks is harmed by taxpayer support of private schools through voucher programs. May supports immigration reforms, such as those in the Senate bipartisan bill that failed after Donald Trump urged Republican lawmakers to vote it down. May also favor measures to address climate change and would bolster coverage under the Affordable Care Act to lower the cost of prescription drugs. If elected, she pledges to serve no more than three terms.

May apoya el derecho de la mujer a elegir abortar y cree que es necesario contar con “protecciones racionales sobre las armas”. Ella apoya la educación pública, que cree que se ve perjudicada por el apoyo a las escuelas privadas con dinero del tesoro estatal por medio de vales. May apoya reformas migratorias, como las del proyecto de ley bipartidista del Senado que fracasó después de que Donald Trump instó a los legisladores republicanos a rechazarlo. May también favorece medidas para abordar el cambio climático y reforzaría la cobertura bajo la Affordable Care Act (ACA, Ley del Cuidado a la Salud a Bajo Precio, también conocido como “Obamacare”) para reducir el costo de los medicamentos recetados. Si es elegida, se compromete a cumplir no más de tres mandatos.

Libertarians

Andy Maidment

Political bio / Biografía política

Andy Maidment is an IT security professional who retired from the military after 21 years in the Army and Missouri National Guard. He has lived in Missouri since he was 12 and graduated in 2007 from Missouri State University, where he majored in history with a minor in economics. He ran unsuccessfully for the seat in 2022.

Maidment es un profesional de la seguridad informática que se retiró de la vida militar tras 21 años en el Ejército y en la Guardia Nacional de Missouri. Ha vivido en Missouri desde que tenía 12 años y se graduó en el 2007 en la Universidad Estatal de Missouri, donde se especializó en historia con especialización en economía. En el año 2022 se postuló sin éxito para la candidatura .

Policy positions / Posturas políticas

Maidment’s campaign is centered on limited government. He supports eliminating federal departments which he believes have no constitutional basis to exist, starting with the departments of Education, Commerce and Homeland Security. He is for expanding gun rights and rolling back government surveillance authorized by the Patriot Act. He believes that taxation is theft and would end the federal income tax. The government spends money foolishly, he says, which increases the national debt. He also wants to end what he calls the United States’ “permanent presence in the Middle East,” which he says only causes more anger and grief.

La campaña de Maidment se centra en un gobierno limitado. Es partidario de eliminar los departamentos federales que, en su opinión, carecen de base constitucional para existir, empezando por los de Educación, Comercio y Seguridad Nacional. Está a favor de ampliar el derecho a las armas y reducir la vigilancia gubernamental autorizada por la Patriot Act (Ley Patriota - Leyes antiterroristas del 911). Cree que los impuestos son un robo y pondría fin al impuesto federal sobre la renta. Dice que el gobierno gasta dinero tontamente, lo que aumenta la deuda nacional. También quiere poner fin a lo que llama la "presencia permanente de Estados Unidos en el Medio Oriente", que, según él, sólo causa más ira y dolor.