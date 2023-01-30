© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Elizabeth Tudor: The Great Queen

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST
Armada Portrait
Queen's House in Greenwich
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth I originally owned and possibly commissioned by Sir Francis Drake.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year prompts reflection on the first Queen Elizabeth, who reigned from 1558-1603. We’ll hear music from her time and also modern orchestral settings inspired by her fascinating and turbulent life.

Compositions and Recordings

Four Dances
by John Dowland
David Munrow and the Early Music Consort of London

Come, Woeful Orpheus
by William Byrd
Quink Vocal Ensemble

Now is the Month of Maying
by Thomas Morley
Quink Vocal Ensemble

Elizabethan Dance Suite
by Anthony Holborne
Empire Brass

"The Queen" from Three Portraits
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Andre Previn and the London Symphony

Courtly Dances from "Gloriana"
by Benjamin Britten
Edward Gardner and the BBC Philharmonic

Elizabethan Suite
arr. by John Barbirolli
John Barbirolli with the Boston Symphony

From the Archives with Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
