From the Archives - Elizabeth Tudor: The Great Queen
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II last year prompts reflection on the first Queen Elizabeth, who reigned from 1558-1603. We’ll hear music from her time and also modern orchestral settings inspired by her fascinating and turbulent life.
Compositions and Recordings
Four Dances
by John Dowland
David Munrow and the Early Music Consort of London
Come, Woeful Orpheus
by William Byrd
Quink Vocal Ensemble
Now is the Month of Maying
by Thomas Morley
Quink Vocal Ensemble
Elizabethan Dance Suite
by Anthony Holborne
Empire Brass
"The Queen" from Three Portraits
by Ralph Vaughan Williams
Andre Previn and the London Symphony
Courtly Dances from "Gloriana"
by Benjamin Britten
Edward Gardner and the BBC Philharmonic
Elizabethan Suite
arr. by John Barbirolli
John Barbirolli with the Boston Symphony