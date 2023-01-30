From the Archives - Elizabeth Tudor: The Great Queen

Compositions and Recordings

Four Dances

by John Dowland

David Munrow and the Early Music Consort of London

Come, Woeful Orpheus

by William Byrd

Quink Vocal Ensemble

Now is the Month of Maying

by Thomas Morley

Quink Vocal Ensemble

Elizabethan Dance Suite

by Anthony Holborne

Empire Brass

"The Queen" from Three Portraits

by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Andre Previn and the London Symphony

Courtly Dances from "Gloriana"

by Benjamin Britten

Edward Gardner and the BBC Philharmonic

Elizabethan Suite

arr. by John Barbirolli

John Barbirolli with the Boston Symphony