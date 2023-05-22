From the Archives - Surprise symphonies
Surprise symphonies are those that might have escaped you over the years, but which definitely deserve to be heard. This week we have an excellent symphony by 14 year-old Felix Mendelssohn and the most popular symphony by Karl Goldmark, one that was praised by his close friend Johannes Brahms.
Compositions and Recordings
String Symphony No. 10
by Felix Mendelssohn
Lev Markiz and the New Sinfonietta Amsterdam
Rustic Wedding Symphony
by Karl Goldmark
Jesus Lopez-Cobos and the Los Angeles Philharmonic