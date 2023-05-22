© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Surprise symphonies

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published May 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
Brooke Knoll
/
Enjoy an episode of surprise symphonies.

Surprise symphonies are those that might have escaped you over the years, but which definitely deserve to be heard. This week we have an excellent symphony by 14 year-old Felix Mendelssohn and the most popular symphony by Karl Goldmark, one that was praised by his close friend Johannes Brahms.

Compositions and Recordings

String Symphony No. 10
by Felix Mendelssohn
Lev Markiz and the New Sinfonietta Amsterdam

Rustic Wedding Symphony
by Karl Goldmark
Jesus Lopez-Cobos and the Los Angeles Philharmonic

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
