From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Overtures from England to Iceland

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT
Conductor Charles Munch.
There is a multitude of overtures out there, and we just don’t hear them often enough. Enjoy these gems of the repertoire - familiar and unfamiliar - in performances that set them apart.

Compositions and Recordings

Roman Carnival Overture
by Hector Berlioz
Charles Munch and the Boston Symphony

Le Cabaret Overture
by John Foulds
Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony

Feast at Solburg Overture
by Pall Ingolfsson
Rumon Gamba and the Iceland Symphony

Overture di Ballo
by Sir Arthur Sullivan
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

La Gazza Ladra Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Piero Gamba and the London Symphony

Knight Templar Overture
by Otto Nicolai
Karl Rickenbacker and the Bamberg Symphony

Raymond Overture
by Ambroise Thomas
Paul Paray and the Detroit Symphony

Tags
From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
