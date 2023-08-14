From the Archives - Overtures from England to Iceland

Compositions and Recordings

Roman Carnival Overture

by Hector Berlioz

Charles Munch and the Boston Symphony

Le Cabaret Overture

by John Foulds

Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony

Feast at Solburg Overture

by Pall Ingolfsson

Rumon Gamba and the Iceland Symphony

Overture di Ballo

by Sir Arthur Sullivan

Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops

La Gazza Ladra Overture

by Gioachino Rossini

Piero Gamba and the London Symphony

Knight Templar Overture

by Otto Nicolai

Karl Rickenbacker and the Bamberg Symphony

Raymond Overture

by Ambroise Thomas

Paul Paray and the Detroit Symphony