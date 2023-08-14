From the Archives - Overtures from England to Iceland
There is a multitude of overtures out there, and we just don’t hear them often enough. Enjoy these gems of the repertoire - familiar and unfamiliar - in performances that set them apart.
Compositions and Recordings
Roman Carnival Overture
by Hector Berlioz
Charles Munch and the Boston Symphony
Le Cabaret Overture
by John Foulds
Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony
Feast at Solburg Overture
by Pall Ingolfsson
Rumon Gamba and the Iceland Symphony
Overture di Ballo
by Sir Arthur Sullivan
Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops
La Gazza Ladra Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Piero Gamba and the London Symphony
Knight Templar Overture
by Otto Nicolai
Karl Rickenbacker and the Bamberg Symphony
Raymond Overture
by Ambroise Thomas
Paul Paray and the Detroit Symphony