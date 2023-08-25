From the Archives - Shakespeare in Music
In the continuing series of music inspired by Shakespeare, enjoy colorful works inspired by Hamlet, Antony and Cleopatra and more. It seems there is no end to the ways composers have been inspired by the Bard’s words to create marvelous music.
Compositions and Recordings
Hamlet Incidental Music
by Serge Prokofiev
Vladimir Ponkin and the "Maly" Moscow Symphony; Ludmilla Koroleva, Boris Stetsenko
Four Shakespeare Songs
by Cecilia McDowell
Bach Aria Soloists; Sarah Anderson
Antony and Cleopatra Overture
by Mario Castelnuevo-Tedesco
Andrew Penny and the West Australian Symphony