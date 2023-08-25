© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Shakespeare in Music

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published August 25, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
A detail of a portrait of William Shakespeare, presented by the Shakespeare Birthplace trust, as seen in March 2009.
Lefteris Pitarakis
/
AP

In the continuing series of music inspired by Shakespeare, enjoy colorful works inspired by Hamlet, Antony and Cleopatra and more. It seems there is no end to the ways composers have been inspired by the Bard’s words to create marvelous music.

Compositions and Recordings

Hamlet Incidental Music
by Serge Prokofiev
Vladimir Ponkin and the "Maly" Moscow Symphony; Ludmilla Koroleva, Boris Stetsenko

Four Shakespeare Songs
by Cecilia McDowell
Bach Aria Soloists; Sarah Anderson

Antony and Cleopatra Overture
by Mario Castelnuevo-Tedesco
Andrew Penny and the West Australian Symphony

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
