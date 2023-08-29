From the Archives - Bach and Brahms transformed
It may surprise you that 12-tone composer Arnold Schoenberg had a deep connection to and love of the music of Bach and Brahms. We’ll hear two of his transcriptions that transform the originals into glorious works for full orchestra.
Compositions and Recordings
Prelude and Fugue in E-flat BWV 552
by J.S. Bach; arranged Schoenberg
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra
Piano Quartet in G minor Op. 25
by Johannes Brahms; arranged Schoenberg
Robert Craft and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra