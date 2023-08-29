© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Bach and Brahms transformed

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT
Composer Arnold Schoenberg
Richard Gerstl (1906)
/
digitalisiert von Birgit und Peter Kainz, Wien Museum
Composer Arnold Schoenberg.

It may surprise you that 12-tone composer Arnold Schoenberg had a deep connection to and love of the music of Bach and Brahms. We’ll hear two of his transcriptions that transform the originals into glorious works for full orchestra.

Compositions and Recordings

Prelude and Fugue in E-flat BWV 552
by J.S. Bach; arranged Schoenberg
Seiji Ozawa and the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Piano Quartet in G minor Op. 25
by Johannes Brahms; arranged Schoenberg
Robert Craft and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
