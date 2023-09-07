© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Last Night of the BBC Proms

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published September 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
Last Night of the Proms.
Royal Albert Hall
Last Night of the Proms.

The Last Night of the Proms is one of the most joyous events in classical music. There’s a degree of enthusiasm and audience participation that’s hard to top. We’ll hear live recordings from over the years on the same weekend as the 2023 Last Night. Don’t miss it!

Compositions and Recordings

Barber of Seville Overture
by Gioacchino Rossini
Sir Malcolm Sargent and the BBC Symphony

Marche Joyeuse
by Emmanuel Chabrier
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony

Dich, teure Halle
by Richard Wagner
Edward Gardner and the Bergen Philharmonic; Lise Davidsen

Fantasia on British Sea Songs
by Henry Wood
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony

Rule Brittania
by Thomas Arne
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony; Benjamin Luxon

Land of Hope and Glory
by Edward Elgar
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony

Jerusalem
by Hubert Parry
Jiri Belohlavek and the BBC Symphony

God Save the King
Traditional
Westminster Cathedral Choir

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
