From the Archives - Last Night of the BBC Proms
The Last Night of the Proms is one of the most joyous events in classical music. There’s a degree of enthusiasm and audience participation that’s hard to top. We’ll hear live recordings from over the years on the same weekend as the 2023 Last Night. Don’t miss it!
Compositions and Recordings
Barber of Seville Overture
by Gioacchino Rossini
Sir Malcolm Sargent and the BBC Symphony
Marche Joyeuse
by Emmanuel Chabrier
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony
Dich, teure Halle
by Richard Wagner
Edward Gardner and the Bergen Philharmonic; Lise Davidsen
Fantasia on British Sea Songs
by Henry Wood
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony
Rule Brittania
by Thomas Arne
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony; Benjamin Luxon
Land of Hope and Glory
by Edward Elgar
James Loughran and the BBC Symphony
Jerusalem
by Hubert Parry
Jiri Belohlavek and the BBC Symphony
God Save the King
Traditional
Westminster Cathedral Choir