From the Archives - Last Night of the BBC Proms

Compositions and Recordings

Barber of Seville Overture

by Gioacchino Rossini

Sir Malcolm Sargent and the BBC Symphony

Marche Joyeuse

by Emmanuel Chabrier

James Loughran and the BBC Symphony

Dich, teure Halle

by Richard Wagner

Edward Gardner and the Bergen Philharmonic; Lise Davidsen

Fantasia on British Sea Songs

by Henry Wood

James Loughran and the BBC Symphony

Rule Brittania

by Thomas Arne

James Loughran and the BBC Symphony; Benjamin Luxon

Land of Hope and Glory

by Edward Elgar

James Loughran and the BBC Symphony

Jerusalem

by Hubert Parry

Jiri Belohlavek and the BBC Symphony

God Save the King

Traditional

Westminster Cathedral Choir