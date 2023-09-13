From the Archives - Remembering André Watts

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat

by Franz Liszt

Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic; André Watts

Grades Etudes "La Campanella"

by Franz Liszt

André Watts

Piano Concerto No. 1: Mvt. I

by Felix Mendelssohn

Riccardo Muti and the Philadelphia Orchestra; André Watts

Etude Op. 10 No. 1

by Frederic Chopin

André Watts

Piano Concerto No. 1: Mvt. I

by Peter Tchaikovsky

Yoel Levi and the Atlanta Symphony; André Watts