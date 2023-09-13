© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Remembering André Watts

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published September 13, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT
Pianist André Watts.
Indiana University
Pianist Andre Watts.

The world lost a great musician and great advocate for music in the passing of André Watts. We’ll hear recordings from different stages of his distinguished career in works long associated with him.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat
by Franz Liszt
Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic; André Watts

Grades Etudes "La Campanella"
by Franz Liszt
André Watts

Piano Concerto No. 1: Mvt. I
by Felix Mendelssohn
Riccardo Muti and the Philadelphia Orchestra; André Watts

Etude Op. 10 No. 1
by Frederic Chopin
André Watts

Piano Concerto No. 1: Mvt. I
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Yoel Levi and the Atlanta Symphony; André Watts

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
