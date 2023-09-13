From the Archives - Remembering André Watts
The world lost a great musician and great advocate for music in the passing of André Watts. We’ll hear recordings from different stages of his distinguished career in works long associated with him.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat
by Franz Liszt
Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic; André Watts
Grades Etudes "La Campanella"
by Franz Liszt
André Watts
Piano Concerto No. 1: Mvt. I
by Felix Mendelssohn
Riccardo Muti and the Philadelphia Orchestra; André Watts
Etude Op. 10 No. 1
by Frederic Chopin
André Watts
Piano Concerto No. 1: Mvt. I
by Peter Tchaikovsky
Yoel Levi and the Atlanta Symphony; André Watts