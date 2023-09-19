From the Archives - Perspectives on Rossini's 'William Tell' Overture

Compositions and Recordings

'William Tell' Overture

by Gioachino Rossini

Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Symphony

'William Tell' Overture

by Gioachino Rossini

Harald Feller

'William Tell' Overture

by Gioachino Rossini

John Bourgeois and the United States Marine Band

Improvisation on 'William Tell' Overture

by Gioachino Rossini

Gyorgy Cziffra

'William Tell' Overture - Finale

by Gioachino Rossini

Swingle Singers