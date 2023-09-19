© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Perspectives on Rossini's 'William Tell' Overture

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published September 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT

On one hand it’s one of the most famous pieces of classical music. On the other, when was the last time you heard it in a concert hall? We’ll show some love to this amazing overture that’s really a tone poem with a finale that is second to none.

Compositions and Recordings

'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Symphony

'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Harald Feller

'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
John Bourgeois and the United States Marine Band

Improvisation on 'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Gyorgy Cziffra

'William Tell' Overture - Finale
by Gioachino Rossini
Swingle Singers

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
