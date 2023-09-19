From the Archives - Perspectives on Rossini's 'William Tell' Overture
On one hand it’s one of the most famous pieces of classical music. On the other, when was the last time you heard it in a concert hall? We’ll show some love to this amazing overture that’s really a tone poem with a finale that is second to none.
Compositions and Recordings
'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Symphony
'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Harald Feller
'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
John Bourgeois and the United States Marine Band
Improvisation on 'William Tell' Overture
by Gioachino Rossini
Gyorgy Cziffra
'William Tell' Overture - Finale
by Gioachino Rossini
Swingle Singers