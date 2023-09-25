© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Two Thirds

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published September 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT
Composers William Schuman (left) and Ned Rorem (right).
In the continuing series of “Surprise Symphonies,” we have marvelous works by 20th century American composers Ned Rorem and William Schuman – both of which are titled Symphony No. 3. Rorem and Schuman helped to define the American sound in classical music and we’ll hear their genius on full display.

Compositions and Recordings

Symphony No. 3
by Ned Rorem
Maurice Abravanel and the Utah Symphony

Symphony No. 3
by William Schuman
Leonard Slatkin and the Chicago Symphony

Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
