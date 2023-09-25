From the Archives - Two Thirds
In the continuing series of “Surprise Symphonies,” we have marvelous works by 20th century American composers Ned Rorem and William Schuman – both of which are titled Symphony No. 3. Rorem and Schuman helped to define the American sound in classical music and we’ll hear their genius on full display.
Compositions and Recordings
Symphony No. 3
by Ned Rorem
Maurice Abravanel and the Utah Symphony
Symphony No. 3
by William Schuman
Leonard Slatkin and the Chicago Symphony