From the Archives with Frank Byrne

From the Archives - Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1

By Frank Byrne,
Brooke Knoll
Published October 9, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT
A portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven from the hips up. He is sitting sideways on a piano bench with his body facing towards the viewer. His left hand rests on the keys of a piano that has many pages of sheet music on its stand. His right hand holds a quill and props up his head. His right elbow is resting on a small table covered with a green tablecloth, more pieces of sheet music paper, and a quill and inkwell.
Ludwig van Beethoven

Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist and there was no better way to showcase his gifts than in the piano concerti he composed. Hear selections from a new recording of the complete Beethoven piano concerti featuring the impeccable playing of Garrick Ohlsson, one of my favorite pianists.

Compositions and Recordings

Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles and the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson

Piano Concerto No. 2: Mvt. I
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles and the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson

From the Archives with Frank Byrne Classical KCMusicclassical music
Frank Byrne
Frank Byrne is the host of From the Archives on 91.9 Classical KC.
See stories by Frank Byrne
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
