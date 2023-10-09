From the Archives - Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1
Beethoven was a virtuoso pianist and there was no better way to showcase his gifts than in the piano concerti he composed. Hear selections from a new recording of the complete Beethoven piano concerti featuring the impeccable playing of Garrick Ohlsson, one of my favorite pianists.
Compositions and Recordings
Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles and the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson
Piano Concerto No. 2: Mvt. I
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Donald Runnicles and the Grand Tetons Music Festival Orchestra; Garrick Ohlsson