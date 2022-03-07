© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
classical_fb_profile.png
Kansas City Local Feature

Haley Myles: sharing 19th century music with a 21st century toolkit

Published March 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST
HaleyMyles.jpeg
Pianist Haley Myles

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Young Steinway Artist and Overland Park, KS native Haley Myles about studying abroad, learning to love piano through the music of Frédéric Chopin, and how her digital marketing skills help to amplify her musical ones.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Haley Myles - piano

Program

Danzas argentinas, Op. 2
by Alberto Ginastera

Sonata No. 13 in B-flat Major K. 333
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Nocturne No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 9 No. 1
Nocturne No. 6 in G minor Op. 15 No. 3
Nocturne No. 9 in B Major Op. 32 No. 1
Nocturne No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 9 No. 1
by Frédéric Chopin

Haley performs at the Steinway Piano Gallery in Lenexa, KS on Thursday March 10th at 7pm. You can learn more about this event at steinwaykc.com and more about Haley at haleymyles.com.

Tags

Kansas City Local Feature Local musicpianoClassical KCclassical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Brooke Knoll
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content