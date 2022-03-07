Haley Myles: sharing 19th century music with a 21st century toolkit

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Haley Myles - piano

Program

Danzas argentinas, Op. 2

by Alberto Ginastera

Sonata No. 13 in B-flat Major K. 333

by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Nocturne No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 9 No. 1

Nocturne No. 6 in G minor Op. 15 No. 3

Nocturne No. 9 in B Major Op. 32 No. 1

by Frédéric Chopin

Haley performs at the Steinway Piano Gallery in Lenexa, KS on Thursday March 10th at 7pm. You can learn more about this event at steinwaykc.com and more about Haley at haleymyles.com.