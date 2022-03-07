Haley Myles: sharing 19th century music with a 21st century toolkit
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with Young Steinway Artist and Overland Park, KS native Haley Myles about studying abroad, learning to love piano through the music of Frédéric Chopin, and how her digital marketing skills help to amplify her musical ones.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Haley Myles - piano
Program
Danzas argentinas, Op. 2
by Alberto Ginastera
Sonata No. 13 in B-flat Major K. 333
by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Nocturne No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 9 No. 1
Nocturne No. 6 in G minor Op. 15 No. 3
Nocturne No. 9 in B Major Op. 32 No. 1
by Frédéric Chopin
Haley performs at the Steinway Piano Gallery in Lenexa, KS on Thursday March 10th at 7pm. You can learn more about this event at steinwaykc.com and more about Haley at haleymyles.com.