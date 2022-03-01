© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Composers find their voice - Part 2

Published March 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST
This week we continue a series of programs highlighting firsts by great composers. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies talk about Frédéric Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven and Robert Schumann and their maiden concerto and symphony compositions.

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 1 in E Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 11
by Frédéric Chopin
Ludovic Morlot, guest conductor
George Li - piano
Live performance, January 2017

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, May 2011

Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, "Spring," Op. 38
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, January 2017

