Composers find their voice - Part 2
This week we continue a series of programs highlighting firsts by great composers. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies talk about Frédéric Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven and Robert Schumann and their maiden concerto and symphony compositions.
An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto No. 1 in E Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 11
by Frédéric Chopin
Ludovic Morlot, guest conductor
George Li - piano
Live performance, January 2017
Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21
by Ludwig van Beethoven
Live performance, May 2011
Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, "Spring," Op. 38
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, January 2017