Composers find their voice - Part 2

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto No. 1 in E Minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 11

by Frédéric Chopin

Ludovic Morlot, guest conductor

George Li - piano

Live performance, January 2017

Symphony No. 1 in C Major, Op. 21

by Ludwig van Beethoven

Live performance, May 2011

Symphony No. 1 in B-flat Major, "Spring," Op. 38

by Robert Schumann

Live performance, January 2017