Conductor Marin Alsop shares moments of musical connection and advocacy with Classical KC
Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with conductor Marin Alsop about her early career, growing under the mentorship of Leonard Bernstein and her upcoming performance in Kansas City with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra. We'll hear Marin's recordings of music by Christopher Rouse, James Lee III, Leonard Bernstein and Sergei Prokofiev.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Marin Alsop
Program
Concerto per corde - II. Allegro molto
Rotae Passionis - II. Rotae passionis
by Christopher Rouse
Marin Alsop and the Concordia Orchestra
Beyond Rivers of Vision
II. The 24th Day of Abib
III. ...and on either side of the river
by James Lee III
Marin Alsop and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra
Fancy Free Suite
VIa. 3 Variations. Var. 1, Galop
VIc. 3 Variations. Var. 3, Danzon
VII. Finale
by Leonard Bernstein
Marin Alsop and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra
Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, Op. 100 - IV. Allegro giocoso
by Sergei Prokofiev
Marin Alsop and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra
You can learn more about Marin Alsop at marinalsop.com, and more information about her October 10th Kansas City performance with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra can be found at hjseries.org.
Thanks to the Harriman-Jewell Series for their assistance.