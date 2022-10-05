© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Conductor Marin Alsop shares moments of musical connection and advocacy with Classical KC

Published October 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
Conductor Marin Alsop

Classical KC's Brooke Knoll speaks with conductor Marin Alsop about her early career, growing under the mentorship of Leonard Bernstein and her upcoming performance in Kansas City with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra. We'll hear Marin's recordings of music by Christopher Rouse, James Lee III, Leonard Bernstein and Sergei Prokofiev.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Marin Alsop

Program

Concerto per corde - II. Allegro molto
Rotae Passionis - II. Rotae passionis
by Christopher Rouse
Marin Alsop and the Concordia Orchestra

Beyond Rivers of Vision
II. The 24th Day of Abib
III. ...and on either side of the river
by James Lee III
Marin Alsop and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

Fancy Free Suite
VIa. 3 Variations. Var. 1, Galop
VIc. 3 Variations. Var. 3, Danzon
VII. Finale
by Leonard Bernstein
Marin Alsop and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, Op. 100 - IV. Allegro giocoso
by Sergei Prokofiev
Marin Alsop and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

You can learn more about Marin Alsop at marinalsop.com, and more information about her October 10th Kansas City performance with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra can be found at hjseries.org.

Thanks to the Harriman-Jewell Series for their assistance.

classical music
Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and on-air host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
