Conductor Marin Alsop shares moments of musical connection and advocacy with Classical KC

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Marin Alsop

Program

Concerto per corde - II. Allegro molto

Rotae Passionis - II. Rotae passionis

by Christopher Rouse

Marin Alsop and the Concordia Orchestra

Beyond Rivers of Vision

II. The 24th Day of Abib

III. ...and on either side of the river

by James Lee III

Marin Alsop and the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra

Fancy Free Suite

VIa. 3 Variations. Var. 1, Galop

VIc. 3 Variations. Var. 3, Danzon

VII. Finale

by Leonard Bernstein

Marin Alsop and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

Symphony No. 5 in B flat major, Op. 100 - IV. Allegro giocoso

by Sergei Prokofiev

Marin Alsop and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra

You can learn more about Marin Alsop at marinalsop.com, and more information about her October 10th Kansas City performance with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra can be found at hjseries.org.

Thanks to the Harriman-Jewell Series for their assistance.