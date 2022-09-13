Enchantment and immensity: music by J.C. Bach, Schumann, Charles Tomlinson Griffes and Gustav Holst

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Part 1 - J.C. Bach and Schumann Listen • 43:17

Sinfonia In G Minor, Op. 6, No. 6

by Johann Christian Bach

Bernard Labadie, guest conductor

Live performance, May 2012

The youngest of Johann Sebastian Bach’s 11 sons, Johann Christian Bach was greatly admired in his day and was a big influence on the young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He composed operas and longer works but 'he had a lot of success writing these symphonies which are really very short," Michael Stern says. "They're kind of miniatures inspired by Italian overtures, but there's a lot of energy and propulsion in this music."

Concerto in A Minor for Cello and Orchestra, Op. 129

by Robert Schumann

Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello

Live performance, January 2013

Schumann tried to calm the auditory hallucinations that led to his eventual mental breakdown and his placement in an asylum shortly afterword by proof-reading this concerto. Six days later, he hurled himself into the Rhine River. This emotional work has "so much variety of mood and shifting passion and virtuosity and extraordinary songfulness," says Michael Stern.

Part 2 - Griffes and Holst Listen • 1:16:21

Bacchanale

by Charles Tomlinson Griffes

Live performance, September 2014

The White Peacock

by Charles Tomlinson Griffes

Live performance, January 2019

Like a lot of American composers of his day, Griffes went to study in Germany and came under the spell of Wagner. Ultimately, though, he gravitated to the music of Debussy and Ravel, influences that are apparent in his vividly chromatic writing. "He was to American music what Debussy and Ravel would be to French music," Michael Stern explains, adding that "he never got there because it's a tragedy that he died so young. He would've changed American music for sure."

The Planets

by Gustav Holst

Bramwell Tovey, guest conductor

The Kansas City Symphony Chorus - Charles Bruffy, director

Live performance, November 2014

Clifford Bax, the brother of the British composer Arnold Bax, introduced Holst to astrology, which Holst referred to as his "pet vice." The spectacular international success of "The Planets" catapulted Holst to fame, although, Holst, a shy man, preferred to be left in peace to compose and teach. While "The Planets" is often thought of as a programmatic work, Michael Stern clarifies that "there is no narrative. It's the feeling of Holst pondering the idea behind what the astrological significance of each planet is."