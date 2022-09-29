Celebratory and commanding: music by Dmitri Shostakovich and George Gershwin
Hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies continue their celebration of September birthdays with an overture and symphony by Dmitri Shostakovich and George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F featuring Jon Kimura Parker as soloist.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Festive Overture
by Dmitri Shostakovich
Live performance, September 2015
Piano Concerto in F
by George Gershwin
Josh Weilerstein, guest conductor
Jon Kimura Parker — piano
Live performance, January 2022
Symphony No. 10
by Dmitri Shostakovich
Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2011