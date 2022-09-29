© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Celebratory and commanding: music by Dmitri Shostakovich and George Gershwin

Published September 29, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
20220929_bk_shostakovichgershwin
Dmitri Shostakovich and George Gershwin.

Hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies continue their celebration of September birthdays with an overture and symphony by Dmitri Shostakovich and George Gershwin's Piano Concerto in F featuring Jon Kimura Parker as soloist.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program
Festive Overture
by Dmitri Shostakovich
Live performance, September 2015

Piano Concerto in F
by George Gershwin
Josh Weilerstein, guest conductor
Jon Kimura Parker — piano
Live performance, January 2022

Symphony No. 10
by Dmitri Shostakovich
Carlos Miguel Prieto, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2011

