Opera superstar Joyce DiDonato reflects on performances with her 'hometown orchestra:' The Kansas City Symphony
Famed mezzo-soprano and Kansas native Joyce DiDonato joins co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a look back at some of her favorite performances with the Kansas City Symphony. We'll hear her perform music by Rossini, Berlioz, Ravel, Jake Heggie and Leonard Bernstein. Hear Joyce open up about what it means to perform in Kansas City, and Michael shares what he thinks Leonard Bernstein would say about Joyce's performance of his work.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Guest
Program
Giovanna d'Arco - Cantata
by Gioachino Rossini
Live performance, March 2012
La mort de Cleopatre
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, March 2018
Shéhérazade
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, September 2014
The Deepest Desire - Four Meditations on Love
by Jake Heggie
Live performance, March 2012
Music I Heard With You Live
What Lips My Lips Have Kissed
Arias and Barcarolles - Greeting
I Feel Pretty
by Leonard Bernstein
Live performance, March 2018