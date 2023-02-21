© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Opera superstar Joyce DiDonato reflects on performances with her 'hometown orchestra:' The Kansas City Symphony

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST
Eric T. Williams
/
Joyce DiDonato with Michael Stern and the Kansas City Symphony, March 2018

Famed mezzo-soprano and Kansas native Joyce DiDonato joins co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies for a look back at some of her favorite performances with the Kansas City Symphony. We'll hear her perform music by Rossini, Berlioz, Ravel, Jake Heggie and Leonard Bernstein. Hear Joyce open up about what it means to perform in Kansas City, and Michael shares what he thinks Leonard Bernstein would say about Joyce's performance of his work.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Guest

Joyce DiDonato

Program

Giovanna d'Arco - Cantata
by Gioachino Rossini
Live performance, March 2012

La mort de Cleopatre
by Hector Berlioz
Live performance, March 2018

Shéhérazade
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, September 2014

The Deepest Desire - Four Meditations on Love
by Jake Heggie
Live performance, March 2012

Music I Heard With You Live
What Lips My Lips Have Kissed
Arias and Barcarolles - Greeting
I Feel Pretty
by Leonard Bernstein
Live performance, March 2018

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
