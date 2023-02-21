Opera superstar Joyce DiDonato reflects on performances with her 'hometown orchestra:' The Kansas City Symphony

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Guest

Joyce DiDonato

Program

Giovanna d'Arco - Cantata

by Gioachino Rossini

Live performance, March 2012

La mort de Cleopatre

by Hector Berlioz

Live performance, March 2018

Shéhérazade

by Maurice Ravel

Live performance, September 2014

The Deepest Desire - Four Meditations on Love

by Jake Heggie

Live performance, March 2012

Music I Heard With You Live

What Lips My Lips Have Kissed

Arias and Barcarolles - Greeting

I Feel Pretty

by Leonard Bernstein

Live performance, March 2018