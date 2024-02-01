© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Local Feature

Jeremy Denk is bringing Bach's joyful 'mix tape' of music to Kansas City

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:07 PM CST
Pianist Jeremy Denk
Josh Goleman
Pianist Jeremy Denk

Acclaimed pianist and writer Jeremy Denk speaks with Brooke Knoll about his early life as a self-proclaimed "weird kid," overcoming musical obstacles and coming to Kansas City to perform. We'll hear Jeremy's recordings of music by Johann Sebastian Bach and Camille Saint-Saëns.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Jeremy Denk

Program

Goldberg Variations BWV988- selections
by Johann Sebastian Bach

Partita No. 3 in A minor, BWV827
by Johann Sebastian Bach

Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano in D Minor, Op. 75
III. Allegretto moderato
IV. Allegro molto
by Camille Saint-Saëns
With Joshua Bell - violin

You can learn more about Jeremy Denk at jeremydenk.com. Tickets and more information for his February 13th performance, presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City, can be found at chambermusic.org.

Kansas City Local Feature classical musicClassical KCFriends of Chamber Musicpiano
