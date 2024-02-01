Jeremy Denk is bringing Bach's joyful 'mix tape' of music to Kansas City
Acclaimed pianist and writer Jeremy Denk speaks with Brooke Knoll about his early life as a self-proclaimed "weird kid," overcoming musical obstacles and coming to Kansas City to perform. We'll hear Jeremy's recordings of music by Johann Sebastian Bach and Camille Saint-Saëns.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Jeremy Denk
Program
Goldberg Variations BWV988- selections
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No. 3 in A minor, BWV827
by Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Piano in D Minor, Op. 75
III. Allegretto moderato
IV. Allegro molto
by Camille Saint-Saëns
With Joshua Bell - violin
You can learn more about Jeremy Denk at jeremydenk.com. Tickets and more information for his February 13th performance, presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Kansas City, can be found at chambermusic.org.