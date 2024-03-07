The Kansas City Symphony's next music director, Matthias Pintscher, is ready to 'explore the community'

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Matthias Pintscher

Program

Nur for Solo Piano and Ensemble

I. Lightly, Floating

II. Sospeso, sospirando

by Matthias Pintscher

Dimitri Vassilakis - piano

Matthias Pintscher and Ensemble Intercontemporain

Sonic Eclipse

III. Occultation, for Solo Horn, Solo Trumpet and Ensemble

by Matthias Pintscher

Clément Saunier - trumpet

Jean-Christophe Vervoitte - horn

Matthias Pintscher and Ensemble Intercontemporain

Symphonic Dances, Op. 45

I. Non Allegro

by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Mariss Jansons and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra

You can learn more about Matthias Pintscher and his upcoming performances with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.

You can hear Kansas City Symphony broadcasts on 91.9 Classical KC every Thursday 8-9pm, Sunday 4-6pm or on demand at this LINK.