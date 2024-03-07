The Kansas City Symphony's next music director, Matthias Pintscher, is ready to 'explore the community'
The globe-trotting, multi-disciplinary musician and composer Matthias Pintscher will take over the reigns of the Kansas City Symphony from Michael Stern this summer. Brooke Knoll speaks with him about his early life, how he got the gig in Kansas City and what his plans are for the orchestra. We'll hear his original compositions, plus music by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Host
Brooke Knoll
Guest
Matthias Pintscher
Program
Nur for Solo Piano and Ensemble
I. Lightly, Floating
II. Sospeso, sospirando
by Matthias Pintscher
Dimitri Vassilakis - piano
Matthias Pintscher and Ensemble Intercontemporain
Sonic Eclipse
III. Occultation, for Solo Horn, Solo Trumpet and Ensemble
by Matthias Pintscher
Clément Saunier - trumpet
Jean-Christophe Vervoitte - horn
Matthias Pintscher and Ensemble Intercontemporain
Symphonic Dances, Op. 45
I. Non Allegro
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Mariss Jansons and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra
You can learn more about Matthias Pintscher and his upcoming performances with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.
You can hear Kansas City Symphony broadcasts on 91.9 Classical KC every Thursday 8-9pm, Sunday 4-6pm or on demand at this LINK.