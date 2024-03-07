© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony's next music director, Matthias Pintscher, is ready to 'explore the community'

By Brooke Knoll,
Sam Wisman
Published March 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM CST
Composer and conductor Matthias Pintscher
Jeremy Garamond
Composer and conductor Matthias Pintscher

The globe-trotting, multi-disciplinary musician and composer Matthias Pintscher will take over the reigns of the Kansas City Symphony from Michael Stern this summer. Brooke Knoll speaks with him about his early life, how he got the gig in Kansas City and what his plans are for the orchestra. We'll hear his original compositions, plus music by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Host

Brooke Knoll

Guest

Matthias Pintscher

Program

Nur for Solo Piano and Ensemble
I. Lightly, Floating
II. Sospeso, sospirando
by Matthias Pintscher
Dimitri Vassilakis - piano
Matthias Pintscher and Ensemble Intercontemporain

Sonic Eclipse
III. Occultation, for Solo Horn, Solo Trumpet and Ensemble
by Matthias Pintscher
Clément Saunier - trumpet
Jean-Christophe Vervoitte - horn
Matthias Pintscher and Ensemble Intercontemporain

Symphonic Dances, Op. 45
I. Non Allegro
by Sergei Rachmaninoff
Mariss Jansons and the St. Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra

You can learn more about Matthias Pintscher and his upcoming performances with the Kansas City Symphony at kcsymphony.org.

You can hear Kansas City Symphony broadcasts on 91.9 Classical KC every Thursday 8-9pm, Sunday 4-6pm or on demand at this LINK.

Brooke Knoll
Brooke Knoll is the digital audience specialist and afternoon host for Classical KC. You can reach her at brooke@classicalkc.org.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
