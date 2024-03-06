© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Revel in the music of Maurice Ravel with six masterworks

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published March 6, 2024 at 11:47 AM CST
Pianist George Li, conductor Matthias Pintscher and members of the Kansas City Symphony take a bow, March 2023
Eric T Williams
Pianist George Li, conductor Matthias Pintscher and members of the Kansas City Symphony take a bow, March 2023

This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of the great French composer Maurice Ravel with works from throughout his career. The Kansas City Symphony's next Music Director, Matthias Pintscher, will lead the orchestra in two works, plus we'll hear Leon Fleisher in a performance of the "Left Hand Concerto," alongside the crowd-pleasing Bolero and the Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Pavane pour une infante défunte
by Maurice Ravel
Robert Spano, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2017

Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
by Maurice Ravel
Leon Fleisher, piano
Live performance, February 2014

Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, June 2015

Rapsodie espagnole
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Live performance, March 2023

Piano Concerto in G major
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
George Li, piano
Live performance, March 2023

Boléro
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, September 2015

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCclassical musicMusicLocal music
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
