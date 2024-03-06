Revel in the music of Maurice Ravel with six masterworks

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Pavane pour une infante défunte

by Maurice Ravel

Robert Spano, guest conductor

Live performance, November 2017

Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

by Maurice Ravel

Leon Fleisher, piano

Live performance, February 2014

Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé

by Maurice Ravel

Live performance, June 2015

Rapsodie espagnole

by Maurice Ravel

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

Live performance, March 2023

Piano Concerto in G major

by Maurice Ravel

Matthias Pintscher, conductor

George Li, piano

Live performance, March 2023

Boléro

by Maurice Ravel

Live performance, September 2015