Revel in the music of Maurice Ravel with six masterworks
This week, co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies celebrate the birthday of the great French composer Maurice Ravel with works from throughout his career. The Kansas City Symphony's next Music Director, Matthias Pintscher, will lead the orchestra in two works, plus we'll hear Leon Fleisher in a performance of the "Left Hand Concerto," alongside the crowd-pleasing Bolero and the Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Pavane pour une infante défunte
by Maurice Ravel
Robert Spano, guest conductor
Live performance, November 2017
Piano Concerto for the Left Hand
by Maurice Ravel
Leon Fleisher, piano
Live performance, February 2014
Suite No. 2 from Daphnis et Chloé
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, June 2015
Rapsodie espagnole
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
Live performance, March 2023
Piano Concerto in G major
by Maurice Ravel
Matthias Pintscher, conductor
George Li, piano
Live performance, March 2023
Boléro
by Maurice Ravel
Live performance, September 2015