Rossini's galloping overture, Schumann's 'Spring' symphony and Richard Strauss' emotional mountaintop
This week, learn the full story behind Gioachino Rossini's "William Tell" Overture. Plus, we'll hear two towering musical expressions of nature with Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1 and Richard Strauss' Alpine Symphony. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies delve into each composer's frame of mind and what it is required of the orchestra to perform each work.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Overture to Guillaume Tell (William Tell)
by Gioachino Rossini
David Lockington, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2019
Symphony No. 1 in Bb major, Op. 38
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, January 2017
Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, September 2022