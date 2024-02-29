© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

Rossini's galloping overture, Schumann's 'Spring' symphony and Richard Strauss' emotional mountaintop

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 29, 2024 at 10:51 AM CST
The Kansas City Symphony performs Richard Strauss' 'Alpine Symphony,' September 2022
Eric T Williams
The Kansas City Symphony performs Richard Strauss' 'Alpine Symphony,' September 2022

This week, learn the full story behind Gioachino Rossini's "William Tell" Overture. Plus, we'll hear two towering musical expressions of nature with Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1 and Richard Strauss' Alpine Symphony. Co-hosts Michael Stern and Dan Margolies delve into each composer's frame of mind and what it is required of the orchestra to perform each work.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Overture to Guillaume Tell (William Tell)
by Gioachino Rossini
David Lockington, guest conductor
Live performance, March 2019

Symphony No. 1 in Bb major, Op. 38
by Robert Schumann
Live performance, January 2017

Eine Alpensinfonie, Op. 64
by Richard Strauss
Live performance, September 2022

The Kansas City Symphony classical musicLocal musicClassical KCMusic
Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
