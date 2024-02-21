The beauty of Berg, the swans of Sibelius and a showpiece by Chopin

Hosts

Michael Stern

Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

by Alban Berg

Gil Shaham - violin

Live performance, June 2013

Symphony No. 5 in Eb major, Op. 82

by Jean Sibelius

Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor

Live performance, February 2023

Concerto No. 1 in E minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 11

by Frédéric Chopin

Ludovic Morlot - guest conductor

George Li - piano

Live performance, January 2017