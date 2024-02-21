© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
The Kansas City Symphony

The beauty of Berg, the swans of Sibelius and a showpiece by Chopin

By Dan Margolies,
Sam Wisman
Published February 21, 2024 at 9:32 AM CST
Violinist Gil Shaham performs with the Kansas City Symphony in Helzberg Hall, September 2022
Eric T Williams
Nearly two-hundred years after a twenty year old Frédéric Chopin composed his first piano concerto, the work still delights. This week, we'll hear rising piano star George Li perform the piece, plus the eminent violinist Gil Shaham performs Alban Berg's melancholy concerto. We'll also hear the Kansas City Symphony in a recent performance of Jean Sibelius' swan-inspired Symphony No. 5.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
by Alban Berg
Gil Shaham - violin
Live performance, June 2013

Symphony No. 5 in Eb major, Op. 82
by Jean Sibelius
Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2023

Concerto No. 1 in E minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 11
by Frédéric Chopin
Ludovic Morlot - guest conductor
George Li - piano
Live performance, January 2017

Dan Margolies
Dan Margolies has been a reporter for the Kansas City Business Journal, The Kansas City Star, and KCUR Public Radio. He retired as a reporter in December 2022 after a 37-year journalism career.
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Senior Producer for 91.9 Classical KC and a backup announcer for KCUR 89.3. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
