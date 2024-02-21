The beauty of Berg, the swans of Sibelius and a showpiece by Chopin
Nearly two-hundred years after a twenty year old Frédéric Chopin composed his first piano concerto, the work still delights. This week, we'll hear rising piano star George Li perform the piece, plus the eminent violinist Gil Shaham performs Alban Berg's melancholy concerto. We'll also hear the Kansas City Symphony in a recent performance of Jean Sibelius' swan-inspired Symphony No. 5.
Hosts
Michael Stern
Dan Margolies
Program
Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
by Alban Berg
Gil Shaham - violin
Live performance, June 2013
Symphony No. 5 in Eb major, Op. 82
by Jean Sibelius
Ruth Reinhardt - guest conductor
Live performance, February 2023
Concerto No. 1 in E minor for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 11
by Frédéric Chopin
Ludovic Morlot - guest conductor
George Li - piano
Live performance, January 2017