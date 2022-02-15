© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Classical For Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcs_on_ckc.png
The Kansas City Symphony

'An anticipation of the life to come': Mahler's 'Tragic' Symphony

Published February 15, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST
KCS 220217 1.png
Eric Williams
/
Michael Stern leads an expanded Kansas City Symphony for a performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 6 in Helzberg Hall, January 2013.

Michael Stern and Dan Margolies are your guides for the human and musical drama of Mahler's monumental Sixth Symphony. Plus Franz Liszt's majestic Les préludes.

An agreement with the Kansas City Symphony allows us to share audio for this program up to four weeks after the program's original air date. You can listen to currently available episodes here.

Hosts

Michael Stern
Dan Margolies

Program

Les préludes - Symphonic Poem No. 3
by Franz Liszt
Live performance, October 2013

Symphony No. 6 in A Minor, “Tragic”
by Gustav Mahler
Live performance, January 2013

KCS 220217 2.png
Eric Williams
/
A Kansas City Symphony percussionist prepares to deliver a hammer blow in the final movement of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 6, January 2013

Tags

The Kansas City Symphony Classical KCLocal musicclassical musicMusic
Stay Connected
Dan Margolies
As a reporter covering breaking news and legal affairs, I want to demystify often-complex legal issues in order to expose the visible and invisible ways they affect people’s lives. I cover issues of justice and equity, and seek to ensure that significant and often under-covered developments get the attention they deserve so that KCUR listeners and readers are equipped with the knowledge they need to act as better informed citizens. Email me at dan@kcur.org.
See stories by Dan Margolies
Sam Wisman
Sam Wisman is a Producer for 91.9 Classical KC. Email him at samwisman@classicalkc.org.
See stories by Sam Wisman
Related Content